BLOOMER — The Bloomer track and field team took home four event championships to help fuel strong team finishes on Tuesday at the program's Dave Landgraf invitational.
The boys and girls teams each won two events as Austin Thur took first in the triple jump and Fritzy Ullom won the discus for the boys and Maggie Sarauer was victorious in the 100-meter dash and Vanessa Jenneman won the long jump for the girls.
Thur had the top triple jump leap at 38-feet, 8-inches while Ullom's discus toss of 126-09 was the best. Sarauer earned a win in the 100 with her time of 13.22 seconds and Jenneman's best long jump of 15-11.5 was the best for all competitors.
Thur was also seventh in the long jump, Sarauer took fifth in the 400 and Jenneman came home second in the 200.
Kaycee Schultz came home as the runner-up in the 100 hurdles while Grace Post was second in the 300 hurdles. The boys 1,600 relay team of Braedon Hoecherl, Evan Simmerman, Cole Bischel and Jace McMullin finished second as well.
Alex Conrad (800, 1,600) Post (100) and Simmerman (300 hurdles) took third place in their respective events while Alexa Post (200, 400) and Jace McMullin (long jump) had fourth-place finishes.
The girls 800 relay team of Skylar Zwiefelhofer, Paige Jacobs, Schultz and Leah Bleskacek was fifth, as was Grace Post in the long jump and Bleskacek in the triple jump. Kylie Culver (800), the girls 3,200 relay, Abby Iverson (shot put), Simmerman (110) the boys 800 relay and the boys 3,200 relay of Cole Michaelsen, Conrad, Jaden Halom and Thur finished sixth.
Larissa Fossum and Bleskacek tied for sixth in the high jump. Bleskacek (300 hurdles), Alexa Post (long jump), Fossum (shot put), Halom (800), McMullin (triple jump) and the girls 400 team of Zwiefelhofer, Jacobs, Madison Faschingbauer and Fossum were seventh.
Medford swept the team titles with the girls (143) and boys (138.16) finishing with the most points. The Bloomer girls were second (98) with McDonell eighth (34) and New Auburn 13th (1). The Blackhawk boys took third (70.16), McDonell was 10th (23.16) and New Auburn finished 12th (16.16).
Destiny Baughman won the high jump to lead the Macks, taking first with fewer attempts to clear 4-9. Joseph Thaler finished second in the 3,200 and was also fourth in the 1,600. Rachel Smiskey finished third in the shot put and the boys 3,200 relay team of Sean Craker, Thaler, Caleb Thornton and Charlie Bleskachek came home third as well.
Ann David was fourth in the 800 while Sydney Flanagan took fifth and seventh in the 200 and 100 events, respectively.
Elise Bormann (3,200), Smiskey (discus), Luke Newton (3,200) and the boys 1,600 relay team of Dan Van Dyke, Thornton, Max Hauser and Jackson Bushman all were seventh.
Caleb Edinger had the top finish on the day for the Trojans after taking third place in the long jump. Edinger also had a strong performance in the 200 with a sixth-place finish.
The boys 1,600 relay team of Ethan Lotts, Matt Elmhorst, Michael Pederson and Ethan Patz took sixth. Two boys relay teams finished seventh — the 400 relay of Zach Fedie, Pederson, Domonic Johnson and Edinger and the 1,600 team of Triton Robey, Fedie, Ben Rehder and Johnson.
The girls 800 team of Mckenzie Frank, Kaitlyn Ronnestrand, Faith Baker and Kaylee Boortz was eighth and the girls 400 team of Boortz, Stephanie Fedie, Violet Hyke and Baker finished 10th.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.