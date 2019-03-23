MENOMONIE — Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen grab the lead after the first lap and never looked back as he won the 3,200-meter run at the Northern Badger Classic large school division meet at Johnson Fieldhouse at UW-Stout on Saturday.
Michaelsen's time of nine minutes, 49.42 seconds was well in front of second-place finisher River Falls' Mason Shea (10:16.45). Michaelsen was less than 10 seconds from breaking the meet record set in 2006 by Shane Steele of Century (9:40.89).
Grace Post added a title in the long jump for the Blackhawks with a leap of 16 feet, 2.25 inches. Stanley-Boyd's Maralyn Boettcher came in fourth in the event.
Post added a sixth-place finish in the 55.
Vanessa Jenneman and Maggie Sarauer were third and fourth, respectively, in the 200, while Kenadi Poirier came in fourth in the triple jump.
Alex Conrad placed fourth in the 800.
Kaycee Schultz advanced to the finals of the girls 55 hurdles and finished eighth, while Samantha Buchholtz took ninth in the 400. The Blackhawks' girls 1,600 relay team was sixth and Sierra Raine finished ninth in the shot put.
Bloomer took seventh overall in the girls team standings with 33 points. Prior Lake scored 74 to take the team title with River Falls (71) just behind. In the boys standings the Blackhawks came in 11th with once again Prior Lake (62) edging River Falls (61) overall.
Chi-Hi's JD Czech took second in the boys shot put with a throw of 49-11 to lead the Cardinals with Jacob Thompson finishing in seventh.
Madalyn Schmidley took fifth for Chi-Hi in the pole vault at an even 8-00, while Jazmine Johnson raced to a fifth-place finish in the 55 hurdles.
Ross Kaz cleared 11-00 in the pole vault for eighth.
Sami Riedel was seventh in the triple jump with Alyssa Potts coming in ninth. Maddie Helland also took ninth in the high jump and Megan Ludy added a top-10 finish in long jump.
Chi-Hi came in 14th in the girls standings and 16th in the boys.
Jordan McKnight and Lucas Schmelzer each notched second-place finishes for Stanley-Boyd.
McKnight crossed the finish line in the 200 in 23.37 seconds, behind just Rice Lake's Marquez Clerveaux (22.37).
McKnight also just missed a spot in the finals for the 55 coming in ninth.
Schmelzer cleared 5-10 in the high jump as Prior Lake's Antonio Vargiu won the event.
McKenna Endvick added a seventh-place finish in the pole vault for the Orioles and Dalton McDermond came in 10th in the boys side of the event.
The Orioles finished 10th in the boys standings and 16th in the girls.
Earlier in the day Cadott and Lake Holcombe/Cornell competed in the small school division meet.
Brooke Lechleitner and Orianna Lebal each secured second-place finishes for the Knights.
Lechleitner's 400 time of 1:04.31 was behind only Prescott's Tori Benck (1:03.66).
Lebal's clearing of 9-00 in the pole vault put her behind only Spencer's Dalaney Eichman who cleared the mark in fewer attempts.
Cadott's Zach Drew was eighth in the 3,200 to lead the Hornets. Cadott's boys 1,600 relay finished eighth and Hailey Wellner was 10th in the triple jump.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell took 14th in the girls standings while Cadott came in 27th. Prescott won the girls title.
Cadott 18th in the boys standings with Marathon taking the boys title.
