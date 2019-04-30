Bloomer's Vanessa Jenneman (left), Grace Post (middle) and Maggie Sarauer (right) are the anchors for a strong Blackhawk sprint program that could be in for a successful and busy month of May as the postseason nears.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Bloomer's Grace Post (far left) and Maggie Sarauer (far right) compete in a 100-meter dash race on Tuesday afternoon in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Bloomer's Vanessa Jenneman makes a long jump attempt on Tuesday afternoon in Bloomer.
BLOOMER — Grace Post, Vanessa Jenneman and Maggie Sarauer are dangerous individually.
But when they team up, they can be flat out dominant.
The trio of Bloomer track and field athletes leads a strong stable of sprinters for the Blackhawks this spring. Post, Jenneman and Sarauer have their names all over the Chippewa County Track and Field Leaderboard and are on track to make plenty of noise once again in the Division 2 postseason.
Post owns the top time in the most recent leaderboard in the 200-meter run (27.04 seconds) and is fourth in the 100. Jenneman is second in the 100 and 400 and third in the 200 and Sarauer is at the top of the list in the 400 (1:03.75) while second in the 200 and third in the 100.
“We’re pushing each other all the time,” Post said.
The trio has had no lack of success in the springtime sport. Last spring the trio along with then-senior Laken Jones took sixth in the 400 relay at the Division 2 state championships while Sarauer and Jenneman were a part of 1,600 and 800 relays that finished ninth and 10th, respectively, at state. Post also advanced to state in the long jump and finished 16th.
Post, Sarauer and Jenneman also ran to a seventh-place finish with Jones in the 400 relay in 2017 while Sarauer and Jenneman were a part of the state runner-up in the 1,600 relay the same year.
By now the trio are the veteran core of the team, ready for whatever comes their way.
“We know what we have to do and we come to practice every day prepared to do that,” Jenneman said.
When they aren’t competing against each other at the front of the pack, the trio has been faster than most in relay competition. The trio and Alexa Post have the top 400 relay time in the latest leaderboard at 50.09 seconds. The same group has the top 1,600 relay time as well at 4:14.57.
Sarauer won the 100 and Jenneman was victorious in the long jump at Tuesday’s Dave Landgraf invitational at Bloomer. Post took second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100.
Practices for the Blackhawks are full of head-on matchups, better preparing the runners for the action that comes there way at meets.
“The best competition is amongst our team,” Sarauer said.
And when the runners aren’t battling each other, they’re excited to team up together.
“It’s really fun when we can run relays together because we all work so hard at practice and push each other so hard at practice and then when we get to go together (in relays) it’s really fun,” Post said.
Post and Jenneman also have the top two long jump times in the latest leaderboard (17-feet, 8-inches for Post, 16-5.5 for Jenneman) while Sarauer is among county leaders in the pole vault (8-0). Jenneman said improved speed work, foot work and technique has helped her makes gains in the event.
“I’d just say for myself I feel like I’ve jumped more consistent this year,” Jenneman said. “Hopefully I can continue that the rest of the season.”
Sarauer first started with the pole vault upon entering high school, but five years of gymnastics training beforehand helped her make the transition.
The Blackhawks girls team is smaller in numbers than in previous years, so a run at a fifth consecutive Heart O’North Conference championship will have less room for error than in previous years. But the team still has plenty of talent across the board, including with several underclassmen who have found their way into point-scoring positions for the Blackhawks.
That has moved upperclassmen like Post, Jenneman and Sarauer into a position of leadership, something they embrace.
“It’s a big role for us,” Post said. “We get to be the leaders and I feel like we have to do more to show them what it’s like to be good and do good.”