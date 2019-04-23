The Bloomer track and field team put forth a strong performance at the Father Mac Relays on Tuesday, winning both boys and girls team championships at Dorais Field for a second year in a row.
The Blackhawk boys scored 111 points to top Eau Claire Regis (97) and Cadott (91) for first with McDonell (77) taking fourth. The Bloomer girls (110) beat out McDonell (88) and Regis (84) for first with Cadott (79) fourth.
The Bloomer boys won four events overall. Braedon Hoecherl, Jace McMullin and Austin Thur won the triple jump with a cumulative distance of 110-feet, 11.5-inches, Cole Michaelsen earned a victory in the 3,200-meter run in nine minutes, 51 seconds, the 3,200 relay of Austin Thur, Jaden Halom, Alex Conrad and Michaelsen was victorious in 10:02.27 and the distance medley team of Thur, Hoecherl, Conrad and Michaelsen won in 11:42.45.
The discus trio of Gunner Grambo, Zach Steinmetz and Fritzy Ullom was second, as was the pole vault trio of Michael Philipps, Alex Conrad and Blake Ruff, the 330 hurdle shuffle team of Dalton Grambo, Evan Simmerman and Jonathon Fossum, the 900 hurdles group of Simmermann, Grambo and Conrad, the sprint medley relay team of Jase Baribeau, Fossum, Blake Schindler and McMullin and the 1,600 relay of Hoecherl, Holum, Cole Bischel and Matthew Holstad.
The Bloomer girls won nine events overall. The shot put team of Larissa Fossum, Abby Iverson and Georgia McManus was victorious (82-9.75), the long jump trio of Vanessa Jenneman, Grace Post and Alexa Post won (47-5.25), the high jump team of Leah Bleskacek, Larissa Fossum and Paige Jacobs was first (13-2), the pole vault trio of Jessica Gengler, Maggie Sarauer and Skylar Zwiefelhofer finished at the top of the standings (21-6), the 300 hurdles team of Bleskacek, Grace Post and Kaycee Schultz won (60.27) and the 400 relay team of Sarauer, Grace Post, Jenneman and Alexa Post earned a win (50.9).
Also victorious was the 900 hurdles team of Grace Post, Schultz and Bleskacek (55.19) as well as the throwers relay of Larissa Fossum, Alana Helland, Iverson and McManus (1:00.33) and the 1,600 relay team of Sarauer, Grace Post, Jenneman and Alexa Post (4:14.57).
Bloomer's discus team of Larissa Fossum, Iverson and McManus took second, as did the 800 relay team of Sarauer, Zwiefelhofer, Paige Jacobs and Alexa Post.
The Cadott boys earned victories in the pole vault (Andrew Falkenberg, Kaleb Sonnentag, Steven Pfeiffer at 22-feet), 900 hurdles (Andy Hinzmann, James Pfeiffer and Sonnentag in 2:17.62) and 1,600 relay (Sonnentag, Pfeiffer, Michael Pecha and Zach Drew in 3:50.38). The Hornets were runners-up in the shot put (Josh Briggs, Pecha, Pfeiffer), long jump (Hinzmann, Falkenberg, Ethan Duck), triple jump (Hinzmann, Brad Irwin, Cameron Messenger) and high jump (Pecha, Irwin, Ethan Solie).
The McDonell 400 relay team of Eli Swoboda, Dan Van Dyke, Sam Tokarski and JD Bohaty won in 46.84. The Macks finished second in the 800 relay (Swoboda, Van Dyke, Tokarski, Bohaty).
McDonell's Elise Bormann earned a victory in the 3,200 (14:41.00) with the distance medley team of Ann David, Ella Haley, Elise Bormann and Ellie Eckes (15:58.35) also picking up a win. The Macks were second in the shot put (Rachel Smiskey, Paige Smiskey, Cynthia Keck), 3,200 relay (David, Eckes, Ruby Thaler, Bormann), 900 hurdles (Destiny Baughman, Sydney Flanagan, Annabelle Abbe) and sprint medley relay (Laneyse Baughman, Annemarie Rider, Destiny Baughman, Flanagan).
Cadott won the 3,200 relay (Abby Eiler, Taylor Lindsey, Mary Jo Prokupek, Kaleigh Tice in 11:32.81). The Hornets came home second in the triple jump (Prokupek, Hallie Solie, Hailey Wellner), high jump (Haylee Rowe, Autumn Bremness, Tabitha Sikora), pole vault (Jasmine Horvat, Autumn Yeager, Mariah Woodford), 300 hurdles (Bremness, Solie, Yeager) and 1,600 relay (Lexxie Rowe, Haylee Rowe, Wellner, Tice).