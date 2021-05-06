Prep Track and Field: Bloomer's Post casting wide event net in search of return to state podium

BLOOMER — Alexa Post knows where the destination she wants is.
She just isn’t sure yet the route she’s going to take to get there.
Post was a part of two state-winning relays for the Bloomer track and field team as a freshman. Now, as a junior, she’s looking to make it back to the podium at the state championships. So the ultra-athletic junior is casting a wide net of events early in the spring to find what best sticks.
The Bloomer girls track and field team defending its home turf on Tuesday in winning the Dave Landgraf Invitational.
At Tuesday’s Dave Landgraf Invitational in Bloomer, Post won the 100- and 200-meter dashes while taking second in the 400 and fourth in the long jump. At the Colby Invitational on April 28, Post won the 100 in 13.42 second while finishing third in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 200 and eighth in the long jump. Two days later in Fall Creek, Post ran as a part of winning 400 and 800 relays while also winning the long jump.
“I could see her being a 1(00), 2(00), 4(00) runner. But we’re trying some things (like) hurdles. I’ve even told her to try discus being that tall and that athletic,” Bloomer coach Nick Schumacher said of Post. “I’d like her to try everything because you never know what you’re going to excel at once you try it. We’re going to try a few different things. I know she’s going to be good at the 1(00), 2(00) and 4(00). That’s accomplished already but I want her to have a little versatility and options as we enter the postseason so that we can look at what the area kids are doing and see which would be the best path for her to get to state, which is ultimately the goal.”
State is where Post ended her freshman season when she teamed up with older sister Grace, Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman to win both the Division 2 400 and 800 relays. The team put down the fastest time in preliminaries on day one before backing them up on the second day with championship performances. Alexa was the youngster of the group as a freshman behind her then senior sister Grace and juniors Sarauer and Jenneman and learned quickly from them what it took to compete at a high level.
“I really learned that if you want something you’ve got to work for it,” Alexa said. “My sister and Maggie and Vanessa really helped me a lot and they encouraged me throughout the whole process to get on that team and it was really nice, the end outcome standing on that podium.”
Grace has gone on to play volleyball collegiately at the University of Minnesota-Duluth while Sarauer and Jenneman were set to return last spring to team up with Alexa again as a part of relays that once again had big goals.
But that never happened as the season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was devastating to lose that season to see what they could’ve accomplished last year,” Schumacher said. “But since losing even though was our youngest two years ago, even though she’s a junior she’s a leader. During workouts, she is the first one completing the different workouts whether its 100s, 200s or 400s. We have a younger group of sophomores and freshmen and it’s a pretty good-sized group but none of the freshmen or sophomores have even been in a high school track meet, so it’s also going to be a learning process for those young kids too. I’ve looked to her to be a leader as far as that goes and teaching how to compose themselves and what to do during meets.”
Quickly moving from a first-year varsity athlete to veteran has made for an adjustment period for Alexa.
“It’s definitely a little weird,” Alexa said. “I keep expecting that I’m a sophomore and that my times should be better or worse but I just remember that I’ve only got one year left and I’ve got to make the most of it.”
Alexa worked out throughout last year with Sarauer to help stay in shape and was a front-row player on Bloomer’s Division 2 sectional qualifying volleyball team in the fall. Now back into the spring she’s ready to go and keeping an open mind with her event options while her eyes are fixed on getting back to state.
“I’ve been told I have pretty good hurdle form so I guess I’ll experiment with that,” Post said with a laugh. “But I don’t really have an event, but I definitely want to be on that podium again.”