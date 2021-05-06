Prep Track and Field: Bloomer's Post casting wide event net in search of return to state podium

State is where Post ended her freshman season when she teamed up with older sister Grace, Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman to win both the Division 2 400 and 800 relays. The team put down the fastest time in preliminaries on day one before backing them up on the second day with championship performances. Alexa was the youngster of the group as a freshman behind her then senior sister Grace and juniors Sarauer and Jenneman and learned quickly from them what it took to compete at a high level.

“I really learned that if you want something you’ve got to work for it,” Alexa said. “My sister and Maggie and Vanessa really helped me a lot and they encouraged me throughout the whole process to get on that team and it was really nice, the end outcome standing on that podium.”

Grace has gone on to play volleyball collegiately at the University of Minnesota-Duluth while Sarauer and Jenneman were set to return last spring to team up with Alexa again as a part of relays that once again had big goals.

But that never happened as the season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.