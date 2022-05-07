Prep Track and Field: Bloomer's Post sets new school long jump record at Oriole Invitational

STANLEY — Bloomer senior Alexa Post set a new school record in winning the long jump on Friday afternoon at the Oriole Invitational hosted by Stanley-Boyd at Oriole Park.

Post won the event with a top distance of 18-feet, 0.25-inches to beat the previous mark held by her older sister Grace. The win was one of two victories on the day for Post as she also won the 300-meter hurdles in 49.58 seconds to go with a pair of runner-up finishes to Gilman's Grace Tallier in the 100 and 200.

Alena Otto and Liona Rufledt were second and fourth, respectively, in the 1,600 and Danielle Latz took second in the high jump. Latz was also third in the triple jump, Lauren Ruff was third in the 100 hurdles and Lillian Kuske and Abby Iverson were third and fourth, respectively, in the shot put. The girls 400 relay team of Karissa Petska, Kayden McElroy-Lynch, Ruff and Faith Bowe were fourth while Cicely Kiecker was fifth in the 400 and pole vault and Iverson also took fifth in the discus. Petska, McElroy-Lynch, Ruff and Joelle McManus was fifth in the 800 relay and the team of Joelle McManus, Ivorie Rogge, Brooklyn Sarauer and Otto were fifth.

Destiny Baughman finished first for McDonell in the triple jump in 34-5 to lead the Macks. Christie Abbe (3,200), Isabelle Keck (pole vault) and Paige Smiskey (discus) were each third in their respective event while Sophie Schmidgall was fourth in the 800 and Baughman and Keck were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the long jump. Keck (triple jump), Smiskey (shot put) and the girls 3,200 team of Christie Abbe, Eva Bushman, Gretta Sokup and Alisa Srathongyod brought home fifth-place finishes.

Lyla Weggen took first place for the Cadott girls in the 3,200 with a time of 15:21.41 while Jaycee Stephens and Emma Kowalczyk earned the top-two spots in the 100 hurdles as Stephens won in 17.66. The girls 3,200 team of Mckenna Harel, Cortney Weggen, Lyla Weggen and Mia Weggen took second and Cortney Weggen was third in the 1,600. Two Cadott girls relays brought home third-place finishes with the 800 relay of Mallory Kyes, Adrianna Goodman, Kendall Webster and Julia Sedlacek and the 1,600 team of Kowalczyk, Webster, Mia Weggen and Stephens finished near the front. Kowalczyk also took fifth in the 300 hurdles.

Stanley-Boyd's Leslie Derks was victorious in the 1,600 in 6:06.66 and was also a part of the girls 3,200 relay team with Adyson Gustafson, Bethany Pilgrim and Janelle Schesel won in 11:01.97. That quartet also finished second in the 1,600 relay while Schesel in the 400. Maralyn Boettcher was fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200, Addison Mahr came home fourth in the 300 hurdles and Teagen Becker tied for fourth in the high jump.

Tallier topped Post in the 100 (12.71) and 200 (26.18) and Bailey Angell swept the throws by winning the shot put (38-2) and the discus (106-09) for Gilman. Tallier was also second in the long jump while Claire Drier took runner-up in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 and the 400 relay team of Emma Grunseth, Ellie Drier, Claire Drier and Tallier teamed up to take third.

The Thorp girls were led by the 400 relay team of Sophie Bibeau, Miranda Boelke, Pepper Rae Werner and Arielle Tovar in sixth.

McDonell's Dan Anderson won the boys 1,600 in 4:47.20 by .01 seconds over Neillsville's Taytor Lowry while Lowry earned a win by .01 seconds in the 800. The McDonell boys 1,600 relay was second, as was Harrison Bullard in the 3,200. The boys 3,200 relay team took fifth and Alex Tokarski was fifth in the 110 hurdles.

The host Orioles won four boys events led by Cooper Nichols winning the 100 (11.35) and 200 (23.59). Zachary Haas won the 3,200 in 11:23.35 and Carsen Hause leaped to victory in the high jump at 5-10. Three Stanley-Boyd relays took third in the 400 (Rudy Kletsch, Blake Mellor, Hause, Zach Ciszak), 800 (Kletsch, Mellor, Zack Boes, Cameron Kohls) and 3,200 (Reece Trunkel, Kohls, Candin Yeager, Haas) finishing strong. Mellor was fourth in the 100, Boes took fourth in the pole vault and triple jump and Nichols was fifth in the pole vault. Nichols (long jump), Chase Sturm (shot put) and the 1,600 relay team of Trunkel, Nic Schmelzer, Aydden Marten, Kletsch) were each fifth.

Bloomer's Matthew Holstad was second in the 100 and third in the 200. Two Bloomer relays also finished runner-up with the 400 team of Parker Ruff, Ian Tranby, Kayden Walta and Karim Bah and the 3,200 team of Jaden Ryan, Alek Lundgren, Dylan Halom, Josh Bresina). Lucas Anderson and Holstad were third and fifth, respectively, in the 400 while Anders Michaelsen, Gavin Gehring and Lucas Anderson were 3-4-5 in the 800 and Anderson, Michaelsen and Gehring finished 3-4-5 in the 1,600. The 1,600 relay team of Clayne Swartz, Willy Bischel, Ryan and Ruff took third. Dylan Halom finished fourth in the 3,200 and the 800 relay team of Ruff, Ryan, Bresina and Bah were also fourth.

Cameron Messenger led the finishers for the Cadott boys by taking second in the triple jump. Kaleb Sonnentag took third in the 100 and 300 hurdles while Cameron Messenger was third in the 110 hurdles. Gavin Tegels earned fourth in the shot put while two relays were also fourth — the 1,600 and 3,200 relays of Tad Weiss, Ty Rowe, Jacob Rowe and Sage Handrick.

Branden Ustianowski won the 300 hurdles for Gilman in 45.15 while the 800 relay team of Max Ustianowski, Braden Ustianowski, Quintin Franzen and Brady McAlpine was fifth.

Thorp's 400 relay team of Braxton Stark, Evan Hoehn, Daniel Mathison and Walker Horgen took fifth and Stark tied for fifth in the high jump.

