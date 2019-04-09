Wiberg has already broken his school record for the wheelchair shot put while Anderson had performances at last week’s Big Rivers Conference Indoor Relays in line with how he ended his freshman season at the state championships.
Anderson joined a team as a freshman that already included Wiberg and the now graduated Ally Lehmann. The sophomore Anderson put up strong times and distances in his freshman campaign. He finished third in the 800-meter event, fourth in the 400, sixth in the 100 and seventh in the shot put at last June’s state championships in La Crosse and said being able to compete on the state’s biggest prep track and field stage gave him a big boost of confidence.
“I got a lot more confidence,” Anderson said. “I gained confidence. I didn’t know I could do this stuff.”
Now in his second season, Anderson said he’s focusing on improving his strength and power while also learning to maintain a quicker pace for the longer races.
Wiberg won state titles in the 100 and 1,600 events while taking second in the shot put and 400 last year at state. He also finished first in the 1,600 and shot put as a freshman in 2017.
The junior is training to compete in Grandma’s Marathon in June in Duluth and said his preparations for that will help him in longer races on the track. Competing in a marathon has long been a goal for Wiberg, who also said he’s working on his starts to help his shorter races this spring.
Both Anderson and Wiberg said Lehmann helped them grow as competitors while also growing the program as a whole.
“Everything they’ve accomplished throughout this year and last year, they need to take pride in it and show other people that we do compete and we work hard and it’s going to show that we have put in the time and the work,” Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette said.
Following Tuesday’s triangular, the Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action next Tuesday at Hudson before an invite at River Falls on April 18 and an invite at Eau Claire North on April 23.
Anderson and Wiberg are the only wheelchair program in the state with more than one competitor. The sport is growing statewide and both competitors are proud to be at the front of it.
“I personally take a lot of pride because we are the only school in the state with two people (competing) in a wheelchair and we are doing so well,” Wiberg said. “I really think it’s the community has backed us up and our coaches are awesome. I take a lot of pride for having a good program for wheelchair track.”