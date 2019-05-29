Regardless of what happens at this weekend’s WIAA State Track and Field Championships, the Chi-Hi boys discus school record will be held by a member of the Czech family.
JD Czech hopes its him.
The Cardinal senior rolls into this week’s state meet in La Crosse fresh off Division 1 regional and sectional championships in the discus and also qualified in the shot put after a third-place finish.
Czech’s top toss of 165-feet, 08-inches was not only good enough to finish at the top of the pack at sectionals, but it pushed him within 10 feet of the school record held by his father David at 175-09.
“This is the time of the year you want it to come together and I’ve had the goal all throughout track that I’ve wanted to break my dad’s record and what better time than state?” JD Czech said.
David Czech set the school record in 1988, one year before he won a Class A state championship in 1989.
JD Czech finished 17th in the discus at last year’s state championships but has taken a big step forward this year and has dominated the event wherever he has competed. He owns discus wins at the Chi-Hi triangular, Hudson’s Big Rivers Conference meet, Big Rivers Conference/Middle Border Conference Battle, Rice Lake invitational, Willard Hanson Relays, Onalaska invite, Big Rivers Conference Championships, regionals and sectionals as a part of a dominant senior campaign for the St. Cloud State University football recruit.
His sectional toss was his best of the spring and has him seeded sixth for Friday’s event.
“He’s doing such a great job in practice,” Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette said. “He’s really just focusing on tweaking little things and just trying to peak at the right time. He’s increasingly gotten so much better since conference and I’m just so excited to see what he can do after having a year at state so he knows the atmosphere, he knows the ring.”
And in recent weeks as JD has closed on his dad’s mark, the conversation has heated up.
“Me and him have been joking around at home because we both know I can hit that distance and he’s been saying 175-08 or just saying wouldn’t it be great if you could just tie the record and have both our names on the board,” JD said. “Obviously that would be nice but having my own name and that’s it would be nice too.”
Czech will be back in action on Saturday in the shot put, where he will compete in the first flight on Saturday morning. The senior said an increased focus on his spins throughout last summer has paid dividends this spring.
Even though JD didn’t start with the sport of track until high school, he began throwing a discus when he was in fifth grade and the family has video of his early years with the event.
Now he prepares to wrap up his high school career and is hoping to make some history in his finale.
“Ever since I first picked up the disc it’s been my goal to break the school record,” JD said.
Ty Wiberg and Dorian Anderson ended last year’s state track and field meet with plenty of hardware as the duo won the boys wheelchair state championship while collecting seven podium finishes along the way.
Now the junior Wiberg and sophomore Anderson return to state and are ready for a full slate of action that starts with Friday’s shot put. Wiberg and Anderson will both compete in four on-track events on Saturday that will test their endurance as well as ability.
“You have a lot of endurance you have to have to make it through that full day,” Nette said of the busy Saturday schedule. “I just think the one year under your belt – the same with Ella (Behling) and JD – it helps so much with taking the environment and knowing what to do.”
This spring’s schedule for Wiberg and Anderson has included many starts and stops due to Mother Nature, but the two athletes enter state confident they’ll be ready to put forth strong efforts in the growing wheelchair division.
“The goal is to go out there and do my hardest, trust my training and be successful and I think that’s the goal for both of us,” Wiberg said. “I just want to put my whole heart into my whole race because it’s a big time for me.”
Anderson said drinking plenty of water on Saturday will be important has he navigates four on-track races, including the 400 and 1,600-meter events and while both have experience at state, the butterflies that come with competing against the best athletes from around Wisconsin are still there.
“I’m extremely nervous for state but I feel good,” Anderson said. “So I’m not really nervous, but I’m nervous at the same time.”
Behling looks to make her move
Chi-Hi sophomore Ella Behling will be in action in the 800 after taking second at sectionals in two minutes, 19.45 seconds. She is the top seed in the first of two section races, missing out on the second race of faster qualifiers by a hundreth of a second. Behling finished 20th in the event as a freshman but now enters her return to La Crosse more confident and ready to make a push.
“Last year I think I was going to have fun and not so much to compete because I didn’t know what it was like (with) the whole experience and now that I have gone to state a few times in different things I want to try working my hardest and trying to PR,” Behling said.
Behling is a two-time Division 1 state cross country qualifier as well, finishing 53rd in the race last fall and 57th as a freshman.
That sort of big-venue experience could serve Behling well in a race where the second seed (Waukesha West’s Brooke Lytle) through 14th seed (Slinger’s Makaila Groves) are separated by just four seconds.
“I think having that one year of experience down at state helps a kid so much because it is on a bigger stage. You have so many more people watching you,” Nette said.
Division 1 track and field regionals at Menomonie 5-20-19
