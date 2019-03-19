MENOMONIE — Chi-Hi senior JD Czech scored a victory in the shot put on Tuesday afternoon at the Blue Devil Invite hosted at UW-Stout’s Johnson Fieldhouse.
Czech won the event with a top toss of 45-feet, 10.5-inches with Jacob Thompson taking third place to lead a strong contingent of Cardinals at the front in the event.
Emma Eslinger and Nicholas Bruder each finished seventh in their respective 800-meter races. Keyton Solberg (800), Scott Logan (3,200) and Ben LeMay (1,600) finished eighth with Sammie Riedel tying for ninth in the high jump and Megan Ludy takng 10th in the long jump for Chi-Hi.
Grace Post took second place for Bloomer in the long jump to lead the Blackhawks. Teammate Vanessa Jenneman was one place behind Post in the long jump in third while Alex Conrad also was third in the 1,600.
Maggie Sarauer was fourth in the 55 while Kenadi Poirier and Austin Thur were each fourth in the triple jump. Jenneman was sixth in the 55 while Grace and Alexa Post were seventh in the 200 and 400, respectively. Sierra Raine finished seventh in the shot put.
Samantha Buchholtz finished eighth in both the 55 and 200 with Jace McMullin taking eighth in the triple jump.
Dalton Grambo was ninth in the 55 hurdles, Emily Freagon finished ninth in the 800, the boys and girls 1,600 relays came home ninth and Jessica Gengler tied for ninth in the pole vault.
Bloomer’s Vaughn Zwiefelhofer tied for 10th in the pole vault.
New Auburn’s Matt Elmhorst tied for 12th in the high jump for the Trojans.
The Menomonie boys (76.3 points) and River Falls girls (83) won their respective team titles.
The Bloomer girls were fifth (35) and boys tied for 13th (12) while the Chi-Hi boys were eighth (24) and girls were 20th (two).
