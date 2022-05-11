Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi wins 17 events at McDonell outdoor meet

The Chi-Hi track and field team won 17 events on Tuesday at the McDonell outdoor meet at Dorais Field.

Brooklyn Sandvig won three events for the Cardinals and Ava Reuter won two to lead the way for the Cardinals.

The junior Sandvig was victorious in the 100-meter dash in 11.94 seconds and the 200 dash in 24.44 — breaking her own school records in the process. Sandvig also won the long jump with a top leap of 17-feet, 7-inches. Reuter swept the throw events for the girls by winning the shot put in 33-0.5 and the discus in 102-8. Emma-Lyn Stephenson bested teammate Susan Bergeman in the 400 with a time of 1:04.54 while Ella Spitz won the 800 in 2:40.0. Natalie Schueller led a contingent of Cardinals at the top of the board in the pole vault with a height of 8-6, followed by Grace Gugel and Natalee Weiss tied for second and Jayda Bowe in fourth. The 800 relay team of Abby Tomczak, Ava Krista, Olivia Sedlacek and Taylor Mosher won in 1:54.9 while the 3,200 relay team of Jordan Chen, Addison Seaholm, Noelle Simetkosky and Kristin Torkelson was victorious in 11:54.4.

Mosher and Taylor Moran were tied for second and fourth, respectively, behind Sandvig in the 100 and Olivia Sedlacek was second to Sandvig in the 200. Mikayla Halliburton and Wynell Butler finished second and fifth, respectively, in the 300 hurdles and the 400 (Krista, Mosher, Sedlacek, Tomczak) and 1,600 (Stephenson, Bergeman, Abby Merconti, Ireland McQuillan) relay teams were each runner-up. Merconti, Spitz and McQuillan finished 3-4-5 in the 1,600, Faith Wren and Chloe Schuebel were third and fourth, respectively, in the shot put and 3-4-5 along with Sydney Goss in fifth in the discus. Anna Ebner took third in the high jump and Grace Gugel tied for fourth.

Destiny Baughman won two events for the McDonell girls as she took the top spot in the high jump at 5-2 and in the triple jump at 34-2.25. Olivia Heidtke won the 3,200 with Christie Abbe in second place. Paige Smiskey was runner-up to Reuter in the shot put and discus while Isabelle Keck was second to Baughman in the triple jump. The 3,200 relay team of Olivia Clark, Gretta Sokup, Alisa Srathongyod and Abbe finished runner-up. Sydney Flanagan tied for second in the 100 and was third in both the 200 and long jump. Sophie Schmidgall and Isabelle Keck were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the long jump and Schmidgall was fifth in the 800 and Keck took fifth in the pole vault.

The Chi-Hi boys team won seven different events with seven different winners. Ethan Faschingbauer won the 400 in 52.34 with Christian Crumbaker taking fourth. Lukas Wagner led a 1-2-3 finish by winning the 1,600 in 4:35.1 with Chase Kline second and Jake Mason third. Brayden Warwick was victorious in the 300 hurdles in 41.2 while Simon Fish tied for fifth. Nathan Meinen won the high jump with a top leap of 6-1, Crumbaker was first in the triple jump at 41-6 with Adam McNamara fifth and Jackson Bohland tied for first in the 100 at 11.74. The 800 relay team of Samuel Peterson, Landon Iverson, Mason Von Haden and Xander Neal won their relay race in 1:37.2.

Ryan Beranek, Benjamin Cihasky and Mason Howard were second, third and fifth, respectively, in the 800 and Warwick was also second in the 110 hurdles with Simon Fish fourth. Thomas Clary took second in both the shot put and discus while Trey Henning was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put. Two boys relay teams finished runner-up as the 400 team of Iverson Beckwith, Nathan Drivas, Esubalew Mason and Samuel Peterson and 1,600 relay team of Beranek, Cihasky, Wagner and Faschingbauer were each second. Beckwith was third in the pole vault with Jaden Uttecht tied for fifth and Landon Iverson was fourth in the 100. Faschingbauer and Peterson were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200 and Crumbaker was fourth in the long jump.

Paul Pfeiffer finished second in the 3,200 to lead the McDonell boys with Andrew Thaler third. Calvin Rineck tied for second in the long jump and Alex Tokarski finished third in the 110 hurdles. Pfeiffer was also fourth in the 800 and 1,600 while Harrison Bullard was fifth in the 1,600 and Tokarski tied for fifth in the 300 hurdles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0