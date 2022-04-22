Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi wins five events at Wisconsin vs Minnesota Border Battle

RIVER FALLS — The Chi-Hi track and field team won five total events on Friday at the Wisconsin vs Minnesota Border Battle.

Brooklyn Sandvig, Ava Reuter, Brayden Warwick and Lukas Wagner earned event victories on the day for the Cardinals led by a pair for Sandvig.

The junior Sandvig won the 100-meter dash in 12.35 seconds and the 400 in 56.10 while the junior Reuter was victorious in the discus with a top toss of 91-feet, 7-inches. Warwick scored the win in the 110 hurdles in 16.39 and Wagner took first place in the 3,200 in 9:53.28.

Sandvig also took second in the 200 and Reuter was runner-up in the shot put for the girls team. Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Ava Krista and Emma-lyn Stephenson teamed up to take second place in the 400 and 800 relays while the 3,200 relay team of Susan Bergeman, Jordan Chen, Abby Merconti and Noelle Simetkosky was third. Merconti also finished fifth in the 3,200.

Thomas Clary finished in second place in the shot put for the boys team. The 3,200 relay team of Ryan Beranek, Benjamin Cihasky, Jake Mason and Connor Bruhn finished third, as did the 400 team of Gabe Vargas, Samuel Peterson, Jackson Bohland and Landon Iverson. Solomon Mason took third in the 300 hurdles, Cihasky was fourth in the 800, Iverson tied for fourth in the pole vault and Christian Crumbaker came home fifth in the triple jump.

The Eau Claire Memorial girls won the team championship with 137.25 points as Chi-Hi was fourth with 88.25. Menomonie won the boys title with 140.3 points with Chi-Hi fifth at 74.5 points.

