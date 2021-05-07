Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Anderson, Sandvig, Warwick and Ludy win multiple events at home invitational

The Chi-Hi track and field team put forth some strong performances for its home fans on Friday as the Cardinals hosted a Big Rivers Conference invitational at Dorais Field.
The boys team won five of those events with Brayden Warwick sweeping both hurdle events, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 16.31 seconds before taking the title in the 300 hurdles in 46.64. Logan Scott was fastest in the 800 at 2:14.20 while the 800 relay team of Collin Beaudette, Ethan Faschingbauer, Landon Iverson and Samuel Peterson was first in 1:38.51 and the 3,200 team of Scott, Lukas Wagner, Benjamin Cihasky and Jake Mason had the top time in their race at 9:11.78.
Dorian Anderson was first in four wheelchair events, winning the 400 (1:54.00), 800 (3:24.00), 1,600 (6:59.00) and shot put (17-feet, 1-inch).
Mason Howard was runner-up in the 1,600, Wagner was second in the 3,200, Mason came home second to Warwick in the 300 hurdles and was third in the 110 hurdles and Kansas Smith was second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. Beaudette, Faschingbauer, Iverson and Peterson teamed up to take second in the 400 relay while the team of Gabe Vargas, Howard, Iverson and Ryan Beranek was second in their race.
Beranek was also third in the 1,600 while the 400 throwers relay team of Nathan Drivas, Esubalew Mason, Bryant Petska and Antolin Espinoza was also third.
Noah McGivern finished fourth in the 800 and Faschingbauer (200) and Vargas (400) were each fifth in their respective events. As a team the boys were third with 66 points as Menomonie won with 105 points.
Brooklyn Sandvig continued her torrid start to the season by winning the 100 (13.34), 200 (25.99) and 400 (57.85) events in a clean sweep of the sprints. Senior Megan Ludy earned two event wins of her own by finishing at the top of the charts in the pole vault (8-6) and triple jump (32-1).
Jazmine Johnson was runner-up in both the 100 and 300 hurdles while Ava Reuter was second in the shot put and third in the discus and Riley Hinke was second to Ludy in the triple jump.
Madison Hunt finished third in the long jump and Ella Spitz had a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 and a fifth in the 800. The girls team was also third in team scoring with 56 points as River Falls (108) won.