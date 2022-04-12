Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Sandvig aiming higher after state championship sophomore campaign

Right now, the only one that can slow Brooklyn Sandvig down is Mother Nature.

Pea-sized hail followed by wet weather canceled Tuesday's Chi-Hi track and field triangular at Dorais Field, denying the junior athlete and her teammates a rare chance to compete in front of their home fans on their home turf.

The last 12 months have moved quickly for Sandvig as she went from a first-time varsity runner at the start of her sophomore year to a state champion not even two months later. Since then, Sandvig has stayed busy with the sport and ultimately wrapped up her winter last month at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York, where she finished first in the 200-meter dash in the rising stars group.

“With not stopping it seems like I don’t have time to slack off," Sandvig said of the busy schedule. "I just keep getting better.”

Sandvig quickly emerged on the prep track and field scene last spring by setting school records in the 200 and 400 in her first varsity meet in Menomonie at the end of April. She maintained her dominance throughout the spring, winning championships in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump at the Big Rivers Conference Championships and at Division 1 regionals and sectionals.

She finished on the podium in all four events at the Division 1 state track and field championships in late June, including a memorable victory in the 400 as she tumbled across the finish line to edge Waunakee's Sarah Bova and Chloe Larson by less than a tenth of a second in a rainy La Crosse.

From there, Sandvig had little downtime as she moved onto the AAU circuit in the summer, fall and winter, including competing at the AAU Junior Olympic Games last August in Texas with the Milwaukee Mustangs AAU club team.

“I think the biggest difference is the competition after she was done at state last year. She kept on competing, and the level of competition that she’s been able to be up against I think has really helped her grow as an athlete and see how fast kids truly are in the country and where she wants to be," Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette said of Sandvig.

Sandvig's junior season is already off to a strong start as she dominated the indoor meets she competed in. Sandvig finished first place in the 55- and 200-meter dash events at the Large Schools Northern Badger Classic on March 25 at UW-Stout, running the 55 in seven seconds flat to set a meet and facility record. She also broke the meet record in the 200.

She came back to UW-Stout a week later to win the 55 (7.05), 400 (56.72) and long jump (17 feet, 6 inches) at the Stout Elite Meet. Her time in the 400 was nearly two seconds faster than her time of 58.75 she won a state championship with last season. Sandvig broke the 56-second mark indoors during on the AAU circuit.

Last Friday, Sandvig went 3-for-3 again in events by taking the 55 (7.17), 200 (25.23) and long jump (18-10) at the Packy Paquette invite in Superior. As a team, the Cardinals brought home the trophy for the best overall team score combined between the men's and women's teams.

Unlike last spring, Sandvig is no longer a new competitor on the scene. Everyone knows who she is each time see steps into the blocks, but that additional knowledge also helps her.

“It’s definitely nervous. I still get nervous thinking (about) a race, but knowing that people know me, I feel like it’s just another race. But it’s definitely different this year being an upperclassmen versus last year I was new to everything," Sandvig said. "So everything was new and exciting, versus this year I know what needs to be done, I know what I need to do.”

One of the things Sandvig is doing this year is being more of a leader and role model for the team's younger athletes. Sandvig said she likes to help the team's younger runners but tries not to give too much advice, since there's more than one way to achieve success in a particular event. But she's more than happy to provide tips and tricks here and there — valuable advice to receive from a defending state champion.

“I think the kids are definitely looking up to her because of her level of talent and kids are like, ‘Holy man, she’s really fast,’ and this is what it’s going to take it be a little bit faster each meet. And she ran a 4x4 (relay) with three other freshmen, so it was really cool to see her take that leadership role and run with freshmen," Nette said.

With Tuesday's weather forcing the postponement of the home meet, as of right now Sandvig's first chance to run outdoors could come on Friday, April 22, in River Falls.

Sandvig said the spring will be spent fine tuning her game, specifically her form and footing in an effort to get the fine details down pat. The junior phenom is already on the radar of several high-profile colleges, including the University of Wisconsin with Badgers associate head coach Kareem Jackson paying a visit last month.

At this point a year ago, Sandvig was an unknown who had yet to step onto the high school track and field stage.

Now, just like when she runs, Sandvig is showing no signs of slowing down.

“She’s going to work really hard, and she’s got her goals set and hopefully she can reach them this year," Nette said.

