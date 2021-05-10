Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Sandvig keeping goals simple after eye-opening start

Chippewa County Prep Track and Field Honor Roll Check out the first Chippewa County Prep Track and Field Honor Roll of the spring season with the top performances from county schools.

Even as Brooklyn Sandvig made a nearly unprecedented first impression, her overall goals haven’t changed.

The Chi-Hi sophomore set two school records in her first varsity track and field meet but is keeping herself grounded as the season gets in full swing.

Sandvig set new school marks in the 200- and 400-meter dash events on April 30 in Menomonie. Her time of 25.67 seconds in the 200 broke the previous mark by two-tenths of a second, while her time of 57 seconds flat in the 400 broke the previous mark by well over a second. She also won the high jump that day and came back last Friday in a home meet at Dorais Field to win the 100, 200 and 400 events.

But even with all that early-season success, her main goal remains the same — to have fun.

“My expectations are to keep it fun but still getting new goals and meeting them and still getting things done. But still having fun and trying to make it fun,” Sandvig said.

Sandvig has had plenty of fun early on in the season as she’s lived at the front of the pack. Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette anticipated Sandvig could be an athlete who could have success and perhaps challenge for school records in time, she just didn’t know that time would come so soon.