Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Sandvig keeping goals simple after eye-opening start

Check out the first Chippewa County Prep Track and Field Honor Roll of the spring season with the top performances from county schools.
Even as Brooklyn Sandvig made a nearly unprecedented first impression, her overall goals haven’t changed.
The Chi-Hi sophomore set two school records in her first varsity track and field meet but is keeping herself grounded as the season gets in full swing.
Sandvig set new school marks in the 200- and 400-meter dash events on April 30 in Menomonie. Her time of 25.67 seconds in the 200 broke the previous mark by two-tenths of a second, while her time of 57 seconds flat in the 400 broke the previous mark by well over a second. She also won the high jump that day and came back last Friday in a home meet at Dorais Field to win the 100, 200 and 400 events.
But even with all that early-season success, her main goal remains the same — to have fun.
“My expectations are to keep it fun but still getting new goals and meeting them and still getting things done. But still having fun and trying to make it fun,” Sandvig said.
Sandvig has had plenty of fun early on in the season as she’s lived at the front of the pack. Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette anticipated Sandvig could be an athlete who could have success and perhaps challenge for school records in time, she just didn’t know that time would come so soon.
“I knew her times in middle school were pretty fast, and not competing for a couple years I honestly didn’t know what she was going to run on Friday (April 30 in Menomonie), and I just wanted her to go out and do the best she can,” Nette said. “Obviously she did really, really well and broke a few school records so I just think it’s really cool for her to see her progress and hopefully each meet she stays consistent, gets a little bit better and has goals — I know she has goals for the end of the season.
“She just needs to keep working hard and doing her thing and have fun at the same time.”
A three-sport athlete, Sandvig has also been busy this year by competing for the cross country team last fall before winter action with the girls basketball program. Sandvig didn’t get the chance to compete in a varsity track meet last season with the season wiped out amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She quickly noticed the difference between meets in middle and high school, calling high school ones “super competitive and super fun.”
Sandvig likes the quick pace of the sprint events and has immediately become a tone-setter for the Cardinals in practice and at meets.
“She definitely pushes people,” Nette said of Sandvig. “She pushes herself. She’s a very competitive person, just that competitive personality, and it’s something you can’t really teach somebody. It has to come within, and I think that competitive nature is really going to show as we progress throughout the season.”
Sandvig’s winning times from Friday’s home meet were a little slower than the ones she used to set school records, but those home times also came in more mild weather on a windy day.
The Cardinals are back in action on Friday in River Falls before a meet at Eau Claire Memorial on May 21. Chi-Hi has one more home meet on Thursday, May 27, with the Big Rivers Conference championships already less than one month away on June 7 in Hudson.
“She’s going to work hard to meet her goals, and I think by the end of the season we’re going to see some pretty good numbers from her,” Nette said.
Sandvig wasn’t the only winner for the Cardinals last Friday. Dorian Anderson was first in his four wheelchair events (400, 800, 1,600 and shot put), Brayden Warwick swept the 110 and 300 hurdles, Logan Scott finished first in the 800, and two relays were victorious as the boys 800 team of Collin Beaudette, Ethan Faschingbauer, Landon Iverson and Samuel Peterson and the 3,200 team of Scott, Lukas Wagner, Benjamin Cihasky and Jake Mason each finished first.
Megan Ludy earned a pair of event victories for the girls team in the pole vault and triple jump events.
The season is still young, but Nette has already been impressed with what she has seen from her team.
“Honestly, I hadn’t seen many of these kids compete in two years and some of them, a lot of them haven’t competed since middle school and I didn’t know what certain kids could do and I think where we’re starting is a really good starting point and I’m excited to see how they progress with all the athletes and how much they can get better and hopefully PR and maybe set a few more records,” Nette said.