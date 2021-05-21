Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins four events at Old Abe Invitational

EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig swept the sprint events and also grabbed a win in the long jump for the track and field team on Friday at the Old Abe Invitational.
Sandvig won the 100-meter dash in 12.62 seconds, the 200 in 26.17, the 400 in 56.95 and the long jump with a top jump of 16-feet, 7.5-inches. Sandvig's time in the 400 breaks her own previous school record of 57.00.
Megan Ludy led a 1-2-3 finish atop the pole vault results with her top height of 9-0, with Lydia Fish second and Natalie Schueller third.
Jazmine Johnson finished second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Jordan Chen took third in the 3,200 while Ludy and Riley Hinke were third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump. Ella Spitz earned fourth-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600 and Ava Reuter was fifth in the discus for the Cardinals girls team.
The boys team won five events with many representatives near the front of the results.
Mason Howard won the 800 in 2:05.90 with Logan Scott and Benjamin Cihasky third and fourth, respectively. Brayden Warwick was victorious in both the 110 (16.14) and 300 (42.90) hurdles events with Solomon Mason second in both, Nolan Christie third in both and Nathan Meinen fourth in the 100. The boys 1,600 relay team of Ethan Faschingbauer, Howard, Scott and Warwick won their race in 3:39.10. Kansas Smith had the top leap in the triple jump at 39-11 with Christian Crumbaker second and Lukas Dean fourth.
Ethan Faschingbauer and Kansas Smith were 2-3 in the 400 and the boys 800 relay team of Collin Beaudette, Iverson Beckwith, Samuel Peterson and Gubgnit Mason finished runner-up. Landon Iverson (200), Wagner (3,200), Beckwith (pole vault), Meinen (high jump) and Crumbaker (long jump) were third in their respective events with Smith fourth in the long jump and Faschingbauer fourth in the 100. Iverson (100, high jump), Crumbaker (400), Jaden Uttecht (pole vault) and Thomas Clary (shot put, discus) were each fifth in their events.