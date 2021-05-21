Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins four events at Old Abe Invitational

EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig swept the sprint events and also grabbed a win in the long jump for the track and field team on Friday at the Old Abe Invitational.

Sandvig won the 100-meter dash in 12.62 seconds, the 200 in 26.17, the 400 in 56.95 and the long jump with a top jump of 16-feet, 7.5-inches. Sandvig's time in the 400 breaks her own previous school record of 57.00.

Megan Ludy led a 1-2-3 finish atop the pole vault results with her top height of 9-0, with Lydia Fish second and Natalie Schueller third.

Jazmine Johnson finished second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Jordan Chen took third in the 3,200 while Ludy and Riley Hinke were third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump. Ella Spitz earned fourth-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600 and Ava Reuter was fifth in the discus for the Cardinals girls team.

The boys team won five events with many representatives near the front of the results.