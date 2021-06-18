Prep Track and Field Division 1 and 2 Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins four sectional championships

SCHOFIELD — As the challengers get tougher, Brooklyn Sandvig keeps getting better.
The Chi-Hi sophomore won all four postseason events she competed in for the second time this week, laying claim to four Division 1 sectional championships on Thursday to advance to next weekend's state meet four times.
Sandvig won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes to go with a victory in the long jump to lead a strong group of Cardinals to state. Sandvig took first in the 100 in 12.09 seconds to win the event by more than three tenths of a second while she won the 200 in 25.51 by more than one second. Sandvig's time of 57.02 in the 400 secured her another title and was nearly 2.5 seconds ahead of the next closest competitor and the sophomore won a closely-contested battle for the long jump title with a best leap of 18-feet, 0.75-inches to better D.C. Everest's Brenna Lehrke by seventh tenths of an inch.
Dorian Anderson will be back at state with a busy schedule by advancing in his four wheelchair events by taking first in the 100 (20.30), 400 (1:22.82), 1,600 (5:54.16) and shot put (17-3).
Brayden Warwick earned a sectional championship in one hurdle event and finished second in the other as the junior won the 300 in 41.07 to best Rhinelander's Cole Worrall by .13 seconds and finished second to Worrall by .12 seconds in the 110 hurdles with his time of 15.30. The boys 3,200 relay team of Logan Scott, Benjamin Cihasky, Ryan Beranek and Noah McGivern will be joining their Cardinal teammates in La Crosse following their runner-up finish with a time of 8:18.59 as the team from Stevens Point won the race in 8:11.98.
The boys 1,600 relay team of Ethan Faschingbauer, Gabe Vargas, Scott and Warwick finsihed fifth while Megan Ludy and Natalie Schueller were sixth and eighth, respectively, in the pole vault. Christian Crumbaker (long jump) and Jazmine Johnson (300 hurdles) were each seventh in their respective events while Beranek (800) and Iverson Beckwith (pole vault) were each eighth in theirs.
As a team the Chi-Hi girls were fifth (46) and boys were tied with Rhinelander for eighth (34) in team scoring as the D.C. Everest girls (155) and Stevens Point boys (132) won their respective team titles. The Division 1 state track and field championships will be hosted on Saturday, June 26 at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Bloomer's Zwiefelhofer, Stanley-Boyd's Nichols advance
At Osceola, one Bloomer athlete and one Stanley-Boyd athlete advanced to state.
Bloomer's Vaughn Zwiefelhofer is moving on in the pole vault while Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols made it through in the 400. Zwiefelhofer finished third in the pole vault with a height of 12-3 as Osceola's Luke Haase won in 14-6. Nichols was fourth in the 400 with a time of 51.93 as G-E-T's Luke Vance won in 49.84. In other competition Zwiefelhofer was 14th in the long jump while Nichols was sixth in the 200 and 11th in the pole vault.
Danielle Latz finished in fifth place in the high jump, one position away from advancing to state with teammate Grace Anderson taking 11th for Bloomer. The boys 3,200 team of Jaden Halom, Gavin Gehrig, Anders Michaelsen and Lucas Anderson was also fifth. Alexa Post earned sixth-place finishes in the 300 hurdles and long jump while the girls 400 relay team of Cicely Kiecker, Jensyn Skaar, Skylar Zwiefelhofer and Post was also sixth. Anderson was ninth in the 1,600, Gehrig finished 10th in the 800, Isabel Rubenzer and Latz were 11th and 13th, respectively, in the triple jump and Kiecker tied for 11th in the pole vault. Halom finished 12th in the 300 hurdles and Skaar was 13th in the 100. The boys 1,600 relay team of Mason Rubenzer, Halom, Lucas Anderson and Gehrig was 14th while the girls 1,600 team of Rubenzer, Latz, Lillian Kuske and Joelle Mcmanus was 15th.
Jade Fredrickson finished seventh in the 100 and ninth in the 300 hurdles for Stanley-Boyd. Michael Karlen was seventh in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump while Janelle Schesel finished ninth in the 400. Leslie Derks (1,600) and Peter Nulph (discus) were 11th in their respective events with Travis Christoph tying for 12th in the pole vault. The Oriole boys 3,200 relay team of Reese Trunkel, Troy Trevino, Lukas Milas and Zachary Haas was 13th, Kailyn Schillinger tied for 13th in the pole vault, the girls 1,600 relay of Schesel, Maralyn Boettcher, Derks and Fredrickson was 14th and Carsen Hause finished 15th in the 300 hurdles.
The Osceola boys (63) and girls (65) swept the team titles as the Stanley-Boyd boys tied for 23rd (11) and Bloomer tied for 25th (10) while the Bloomer girls tied for 20th (13) and the Stanley-Boyd girls tied for 26th (two). The Division 2 state track and field championships are Friday, June 25 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.