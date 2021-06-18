Prep Track and Field Division 1 and 2 Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins four sectional championships

The boys 1,600 relay team of Ethan Faschingbauer, Gabe Vargas, Scott and Warwick finsihed fifth while Megan Ludy and Natalie Schueller were sixth and eighth, respectively, in the pole vault. Christian Crumbaker (long jump) and Jazmine Johnson (300 hurdles) were each seventh in their respective events while Beranek (800) and Iverson Beckwith (pole vault) were each eighth in theirs.

As a team the Chi-Hi girls were fifth (46) and boys were tied with Rhinelander for eighth (34) in team scoring as the D.C. Everest girls (155) and Stevens Point boys (132) won their respective team titles. The Division 1 state track and field championships will be hosted on Saturday, June 26 at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.

Bloomer's Zwiefelhofer, Stanley-Boyd's Nichols advance

At Osceola, one Bloomer athlete and one Stanley-Boyd athlete advanced to state.

Bloomer's Vaughn Zwiefelhofer is moving on in the pole vault while Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols made it through in the 400. Zwiefelhofer finished third in the pole vault with a height of 12-3 as Osceola's Luke Haase won in 14-6. Nichols was fourth in the 400 with a time of 51.93 as G-E-T's Luke Vance won in 49.84. In other competition Zwiefelhofer was 14th in the long jump while Nichols was sixth in the 200 and 11th in the pole vault.