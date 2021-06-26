Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Sandvig earns 400-meter title with fall at the line as a part of four-podium finish performance

Sandvig edged Bova by .02 seconds and Larsen by .07 seconds as Sandvig dethroned Larsen, the defending champion in the race from 2019.

“I was definitely shocked. I thought the girl on my right that was right behind me (Bova) definitely would’ve passed me right there and I’m just super grateful I did get that opportunity to win," Sandvig said. "I was super shocked seeing the time overall on that.”

Rainy weather throughout the day made competing a challenge for all the competitors but didn't keep Sandvig from a strong set of performances. Her day started by advancing to the finals in the 100, 200 and long jump. She was fifth in the long jump with a best leap of 17-feet, 5-inches which came on her first jump of the finals. Wisconsin Lutheran's Jaiah Hopf won the long jump with a top leap of 19-1.

Sandvig started her finals on the track by taking third in the 100 in 12.43 as Wauwatosa's Jetta Mays earned the victory in 11.86 with Whitefish Bay's Lola Kolawole second at 12.34.

Following Sandvig's victorious fall in the 400 she had to refocus for her final event of the day with the 200 finals. The four-time regional and sectional champion was no worse for the wear from her winning tumble as she was third in that event in 26.08 as the senior Mays won in 24.59 with Kolawole second at 25.60.