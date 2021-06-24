Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Sandvig takes the spotlight as one of state's top sprinters

“She has a lot left in the tank so we’re excited to see what she can do at state with a little bit more competition with a little bit more spectators and just on a bigger stage,” Nette said.

Anderson will also be competing in four events for the Cardinals as a part of Friday’s wheelchair competition. The senior is making his third trip to the state championships after going as a freshman and sophomore and will compete in the 100, 400, 1,600 and shot put events throughout the second day. Anderson’s seed time of 20.30 in the 100 has him second best, behind Wisconsin Lutheran’s Travis Beckler (19.06). Anderson finished second to Beckler in the event in 2019. The senior’s time of 5:54.16 in the 1,600 is third among all qualifiers in an event he also finished second in in 2019. Anderson is also among the fastest qualifiers in the 400 (1:22.82, fifth) and shot put (17-3, fifth).

Anderson and Ty Wiberg teamed up to win back-to-back boys team championships in 2018 and 2019 and Nette is confident the experienced Anderson will be ready to go and cap his career with some strong efforts on Friday.

“I think he’ll do really well down at state,” Nette said of Anderson. “He has goals. I know he just had a PR in his shot put at sectionals so that was really cool to see and I think that’s just going to build into the state meet.”