Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Sandvig takes the spotlight as one of state's top sprinters

If you don’t know who Brooklyn Sandvig is by now, you’ll probably know by the end of the weekend.
The Chi-Hi sophomore has stormed onto the prep track and field scene this spring as one of the top sprinters in the state and enters Saturday’s Division 1 state championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse seeded among the best in the state in all four of her events.
She leads a strong group of Cardinals to the state meet which includes Dorian Anderson, Brayden Warwick and the boys 3,200-meter relay team of Ryan Beranek, Logan Scott, Benjamin Cihasky and Mason Howard.
Sandvig will be in action in the 100, 200 and 400 sprints as well as the long jump and is seeded third or better in each and is the top seed in the 100 and 400. The sophomore stormed onto the scene by setting two school records in her first varsity competition at the end of April in Menomonie where she set new school marks for the 200 and 400. Her freshman season was wiped out amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic but the sophomore wasted no time in establishing herself as one of the top sprinters in the state.
She capped a dominant regular season by winning her four state-qualifying events at the Big Rivers Conference Championships on June 7 in Hudson, setting three conference and school records in the process of her dominant regular season. Four regional and sectional titles followed as she enters state not only seeded highly, but with some of the state’s best performances in those events according to the Wisconsin Girls High School Division 1 Honor Roll. Sandvig has the top long jump (19-2.75) distance and is second best in the 100 (12.01) and 400 (55.70) and third best in the 200 (25.07).
Throughout the season Sandvig said she doesn’t pay too much attention to the times she and others put down.
“I try not to focus on times but I do here and there look at them and compare and think about what I need to do for the upcoming race,” Sandvig said.
Sandvig has elevated her game in recent weeks, putting up better times and distances as the competition as increased. Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette said that is a reflection of the competitive nature the sophomore possesses.
“I think as the competition gets closer she is going to even run faster. She’s super competitive,” Nette said. “So I think down at state when she has somebody right on her tail it’s just going to push her that much harder.”
Wauwatosa East senior Jetta Mays is the top qualifier in the 200 and second to Sandvig in the 100, Waunakee senior Sarah Bova is close behind Sandvig in the 400 and Wisconsin Lutheran junior Jaiah Hopf and Sauk Prairie senior Ruby Sandeman are just ahead of Sandvig in the long jump and will be names to keep an eye on Saturday.
Sandvig could compete as many as six times with preliminaries and finals in the 100, 200 to go with straight-to-finals efforts in the 400 and long jump so preparation and maintenance before and during competition will be key. But as the sophomore looks to cap her eye-opening first season of high school track, her coach believes she has more to give come Saturday.
“She has a lot left in the tank so we’re excited to see what she can do at state with a little bit more competition with a little bit more spectators and just on a bigger stage,” Nette said.
Anderson will also be competing in four events for the Cardinals as a part of Friday’s wheelchair competition. The senior is making his third trip to the state championships after going as a freshman and sophomore and will compete in the 100, 400, 1,600 and shot put events throughout the second day. Anderson’s seed time of 20.30 in the 100 has him second best, behind Wisconsin Lutheran’s Travis Beckler (19.06). Anderson finished second to Beckler in the event in 2019. The senior’s time of 5:54.16 in the 1,600 is third among all qualifiers in an event he also finished second in in 2019. Anderson is also among the fastest qualifiers in the 400 (1:22.82, fifth) and shot put (17-3, fifth).
Anderson and Ty Wiberg teamed up to win back-to-back boys team championships in 2018 and 2019 and Nette is confident the experienced Anderson will be ready to go and cap his career with some strong efforts on Friday.
“I think he’ll do really well down at state,” Nette said of Anderson. “He has goals. I know he just had a PR in his shot put at sectionals so that was really cool to see and I think that’s just going to build into the state meet.”
Warwick will compete in both hurdles events for the Cardinals after advancing out of sectionals in the 110 and 300 events. The finished seventh in the 110 and eighth in the 300 hurdle events as a freshman at regionals and even though he lost his sophomore season he entered this spring with the firm goal of advancing to state.
“He was ready to go last year,” Nette said of Warwick. “He was super excited coming off a successful freshman year then obviously it got shut down. I think he just had a little more motivation just to push through and I knew he wanted to make it to state.”
The junior has been dropping time down the stretch of the season.
“I would say trusting the training that I’ve been doing and in the practices training for state,” Warwick said of the improvement. “That’s what I’ve been doing this whole time and just being in the moment just before that race to get it done.”
Warwick won Big Rivers Conference championships in both events at the end of the regular season and followed that up with regional championships a week later. The junior’s time of 41.07 in the 300 at sectionals won him the championship while his time of 15.30 in the 110 put him second to Rhinelander’s Cole Worrall but fifth statewide among state qualifiers.
The boys relay team utilized a strong effort at sectionals to take second and advance. The team of Beranek, Scott, Cihasky and Howard dropped more than 43 seconds off its seed time to take runner-up to Stevens Point. The senior Scott said for him advancing to state in the event has been the result of many years of work as the team has built up its distance program to have a deep group of options to compete.
“Our gameplan was to look at that second and third spot. We weren’t really going for times,” Scott said of sectionals. “We all happened to drop some amazing times, especially Ben (Cihasky) dropped five seconds off his PR in the relay. That’s amazing. All of us dropped time pretty much. It was just a really strong run by all of us and we executed exactly what we wanted to do.”
Beranek set the tone with a strong opening two laps before Scott followed and Cihasky and Howard closed the deal. The relay will run in the first of two heats on Saturday of a tightly-seeded event. Wauwatosa East has the best time entering state at 8:00.92 with Chi-Hi less than 18 seconds behind as the 22th-seeded group.
All but Anderson are making their first appearance at the state championships and Nette believes making it this far shows the commitment of the athletes, even as they had to work through not having a season in 2020.
“I think it showed the kids did a lot in the offseason, even though we had a COVID year and we had a late season the kids really took it to heart they didn’t know if they were going to have a season,” Nette said. “So I think they really worked hard in the offseason and knew it was going to be a short season so they focused so much on doing well and having goals and I think that showed with their training and how far they were able to make it.”