Prep Track and Field Division 3 Sectionals: McDonell's Baughman, Anderson each advance to state in two events

CAMERON — McDonell juniors Destiny Baughman and Dan Anderson each advanced to next week's Division 3 state track and field championships on Thursday by virtue of two top-four finishes apiece.
Baughman was second in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump while Anderson finished runner-up in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 3,200 for the Macks at sectionals.
Gilman will also be plenty busy as Gracie Tallier won the 100 and was second in the 200 while Bailey Angell finished second and fourth in the discus and shot put, respectively, and the girls 1,600 relay team of Sophia Drier, Ava Gunderson, Abby Krug and Aubrey Syryczuk took fourth.
Both Baughman and Anderson will compete at the state meet for the first time and will do so in two events apiece. Baughman finished second to Turtle Lake/Clayton's Alexandra Simeon with a height of 5-feet as Simeon cleared 5-3 to win the event. Baughman was also fourth in the triple jump with a top leap of 34-10, earning the final advancement position ahead of fifth-place Allison Clark of Ladysmith who jumped 34-5.5.
Anderson qualified in the one and two mile events with strong finishes amongst a congested field. Anderson started his day by taking second in the 1,600 with a time of four minutes, 41.31 seconds as a part of a logjam at the front of the pack behind race-winning Parker Schneider of Durand with 4:40.73 and just in front of South Shore/Washburn's Sean Meeker at 4:41.69. The junior Anderson then came back to take third in the 3,200 with a time of 10:06.49, not far off the race-winning time of 10:03.83 from Clear Lake's Adam Loenser and Schneider with a 10:03.92.
Tallier was strong in the sprints for the Pirates in advancing to her first state championships appearance. The sophomore won the 100 in 13.06, edging Glenwood City's Marie Garcia by one hundreth of a second at the line. Tallier was also runner-up to Simeon in the 200 in 27.32, improving on her preliminary time in the process. The freshman Angell is moving on in both throws led by her second-place finish in the discus at 105-09, trailing only Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich who threw 110-11. Angell edged Ladysmith's Tori Thorpe for the final state qualifying spot in the shot put at 34-3.25 to best Thorpe by less than an inch.
The team of Sophia Drier, Ava Gunderson, Abby Krug and Aubrey Syryczuk punched its ticket to La Crosse by taking fourth in 4:19.11, finishing more than three seconds ahead of the next closest team as Prairie Farm won the race in 4:12.00.
A pair of athletes just missed out on qualifying for state after taking fifth. Peter Weir was fifth in the 3,200 in 10:35.68 as Butternut's Mike Brown was fourth (10:27.58) and New Auburn's Triton Robey finished fifth in the pole vault at 12-0 with Unity's Harrison Zipperer at 12-3.
Elsewhere for the Macks, Baughman was seventh in the 300 hurdles with teammate Eva Bushman 13th and teamed up with Ann David, Sydney Flanagan and Ellie Eckes to take 10th in the 1,600 relay. David took sixth in the 800, Sydney Flanagan and Isabelle Keck were ninth and 12th, respectively, in the long jump and Keck was also 10th in the pole vault. The girls 3,200 team of Ellen Matott, Christie Abbe, Eckes and David was 10th while the boys 3,200 team of Calvin Rineck, Corbin Holm, Frederick Blair and Dale Tetrault was 11th. Flanagan was 12th in the 200, Joe Janus finished 13th in the triple jump and Paige Smiskey was 14th in the shot put for McDonell.
Carissa Woodford (pole vault), Kaleb Sonnentag (400), Weir (300 hurdles) and the girls 1,600 relay team of Lexxie Rowe, Haylee Rowe, Julia Sedlacek and Kaileigh Tice were each sixth in their respective races for the Hornets. Sonnentag was also seventh in the 300 hurdles, as was Tad Weiss in the 1,600. Brad Irwin finished eighth in the triple jump while Cameron Messenger was 15th. The girls 400 team of Mallory Kyes, Autumn Yeager, Julia Sedlacek and Haylee Rowe was eighth and the 800 team of Kyes, Hailey Wellner, Yeager and Haylee Rowe was ninth for Cadott. Lexxie Rowe (100), Emma Kowalczyk (100 hurdles), Lucy Lindeman (discus) and the girls 3,200 team of Yeager, Wellner, Taylor Lindsay and Lindeman were each 11th. Kowalczyk finished 12th in the 300 hurdles, Weiss (800), Julia Sedlacek (100 hurdles) and the boys 3,200 relay team of Jacob Rowe, Logan Harel, Ty Rowe and Sage Handrick were 13th in their respective races. Messenger and Wyatt Engel were 14th and 15th, respectively, in the 110 hurdles, Irwin took 14th in the triple jump, Lindeman (1,600) and Christian Nowak (100) were 15th in their respective events and Nick Fasbender was 16th in the 200 to round out the results for the Hornets.
Brooke Lechleitner and two boys relay teams led the way for Lake Holcombe/Cornell. Lechleitner finished ninth in the 200 for the Knights while the boys 400 team of Avery Turany, Austin Bowe, Dylan Bowe and Blake Anders as well as the 1,600 group of Dylan Bowe, Austin Bowe, Daniel Person and Anders were both ninth. Turany tied for 10th place in the pole vault and the 400 (Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Carly Vavra, Haily Duffy) and 800 (Sime, Boehm, Lauren Samardzich, Duffy) were each 11th for the Knights.
Robey also finished tied for 10th in the triple jump for the Trojans while Haley Reed was 12th in the discus and the girls 400 relay team of Aliya North, Morgan Berg, Lauren Allison and Katie Reimer was 14th.
Andrew Hecker tied for sixth in the high jump and was seventh in the long jump for Gilman. Dominic Franzen made the finals in his two sprint races, finishing seventh in the 100 and eighth in the 200 while Tallier was 13th in the long jump. Krug took 15th in the 400, the boys 800 team of Troy Duellman, Franzen, Braeden Person and Branden Ustianowski was 15th and Bryce Chovan finsihed 16th in the discus. Wyatt Luzinski came home 15th for Thorp in the long jump.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser won the boys team title by one point over Grantsburg as the Bulldogs scored 59 points with Clear Lake third at 55. Cadott tied for 17th with 15, McDonell tied for 20th with 14, Gilman was 24th with seven and New Auburn was 28th with four. Ladysmith earned the girls title with 74 points as Glenwood City (57.5) was second. Gilman was ninth with 36 points, McDonell was 14th with 18 and Cadott came home 24th with seven points.
The Division 3 state track and field championships will be held next Thursday at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.