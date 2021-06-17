Prep Track and Field Division 3 Sectionals: McDonell's Baughman, Anderson each advance to state in two events

Carissa Woodford (pole vault), Kaleb Sonnentag (400), Weir (300 hurdles) and the girls 1,600 relay team of Lexxie Rowe, Haylee Rowe, Julia Sedlacek and Kaileigh Tice were each sixth in their respective races for the Hornets. Sonnentag was also seventh in the 300 hurdles, as was Tad Weiss in the 1,600. Brad Irwin finished eighth in the triple jump while Cameron Messenger was 15th. The girls 400 team of Mallory Kyes, Autumn Yeager, Julia Sedlacek and Haylee Rowe was eighth and the 800 team of Kyes, Hailey Wellner, Yeager and Haylee Rowe was ninth for Cadott. Lexxie Rowe (100), Emma Kowalczyk (100 hurdles), Lucy Lindeman (discus) and the girls 3,200 team of Yeager, Wellner, Taylor Lindsay and Lindeman were each 11th. Kowalczyk finished 12th in the 300 hurdles, Weiss (800), Julia Sedlacek (100 hurdles) and the boys 3,200 relay team of Jacob Rowe, Logan Harel, Ty Rowe and Sage Handrick were 13th in their respective races. Messenger and Wyatt Engel were 14th and 15th, respectively, in the 110 hurdles, Irwin took 14th in the triple jump, Lindeman (1,600) and Christian Nowak (100) were 15th in their respective events and Nick Fasbender was 16th in the 200 to round out the results for the Hornets.