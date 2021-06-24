Prep Track and Field Division 3 State: Gilman's Angell finishes fourth in discus

LA CROSSE — Gilman freshman Bailey Angell finished fourth in the discus to lead Chippewa County area athletes on Thursday at the Division 3 state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Angell had a fantastic close to her first season of prep track and field by finishing fourth place in the discus. Her top toss of 110 feet, 10 inches edged Pittsville’s Savanna Frederick (110-6) and Algoma’s Bobbi Blahnik (110-0) for the spot and came on her fifth throw of the day, the second of in the finals.
Gillett’s Karissa Schaal earned the state title in the event with a best throw of 122-11, with Northland Lutheran’s Brooke Neumann second at 116-10.
Angell finished 18th in the shot put with a top toss of 32-4.75 as Emily Fink of Three Lakes won the event with her throw of 42-6. Angell qualified for state by taking second in the discus and fourth in the shot put at sectionals.
Baughman seventh in triple jump
McDonell junior Destiny Baughman finished seventh in the triple jump, one spot out of a podium position. She took seventh with a top leap of 35-feet, 10.5 inches to break her own school record by a foot in the process.
Baughman’s best jump of the day came on her final leap of the preliminaries, and all of her three preliminary attempts were better than 35 feet.
Gibraltar’s Abbey Fitzgerald won the triple jump with a 39-4.25 and Fennimore’s Brynlee Nelson’s leap of 35-11.5 on her final jump of the competition put her just in front of Baughman for the spot.
Baughman tied for ninth place in the high jump to start her day. The junior was even with Catholic Central’s Julia Klein and De Soto’s Natalie Randa each at 5-0.
Baughman cleared 4-10 to start the day, then followed by passing the bar at five feet on her second attempt before three scratches at 5-2. Fennimore’s Izzy Bender won the event, clearing 5-5.
She advanced to state for the first time in the high jump with a second-place finish at sectionals last week. Thursday marked Baughman’s third state appearance of the season after helping the McDonell volleyball team to a Division 4 state runner-up finish in the fall, and with the McDonell girls basketball team reaching the Division 5 state tournament in the winter.
Anderson seventh in 1,600
McDonell junior Dan Anderson just missed out on a podium finish after taking seventh in the 1,600.
The junior completed the four-lap race in four minutes, 39.80 seconds as Durand’s Parker Schneider won in 4:26.71. Anderson was 15th after the first lap, but worked his way up to 10th by the start of lap three and was eighth at the beginning of the final lap.
Anderson came home 10th in the 3,200 with a time of 10:33.65 as Clear Lake’s Adam Loenser won in 9:56.10. Anderson was 13th after the first lap before moving up one spot on lap two and two more spots during the sixth lap. Thursday marked Anderson’s third state competition of the season after taking seventh individually at last fall’s Division 3 state cross country championships in helping the McDonell boys team finish eighth. During the winter, the junior was a part of the Macks Division 5 state runner-up boys basketball team.
Gilman’s Tallier ninth in 200
Gilman sophomore Gracie Tallier made the finals in the 200 before finishing ninth. She completed the race in 27.80 as Ozaukee’s Delanie McFadden won in 26.98.
Tallier advanced to the finals after taking 10th in the preliminaries with a time of 27.60, edging Living Word Lutheran’s Ivory Valsewicz by 0.08 seconds for the final spot. The sophomore started her day on the track by taking 17th in the 100 preliminaries with a time of 13.69.
Thursday capped a strong first high school track and field season for Tallier, who set records in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump during her sophomore campaign with the Pirates.
The Gilman girls 1,600 relay team of Sophia Drier, Ava Gunderson, Aubrey Syryczuk and Tallier finished in 14th place with a time of 4:23.92 as the Fennimore team of Lauryn Bunn, Delanee Klaas, Braycee Nelson and Brynlee Nelson won the event in 4:06.64.
Team titles
The La Crosse Aquinas boys won the team championship with 49 points to best Edgar (41) while Royall (50) edged Fennimore (47) for the girls team championship.