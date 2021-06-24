Prep Track and Field Division 3 State: Gilman's Angell finishes fourth in discus

Gibraltar’s Abbey Fitzgerald won the triple jump with a 39-4.25 and Fennimore’s Brynlee Nelson’s leap of 35-11.5 on her final jump of the competition put her just in front of Baughman for the spot.

Baughman tied for ninth place in the high jump to start her day. The junior was even with Catholic Central’s Julia Klein and De Soto’s Natalie Randa each at 5-0.

Baughman cleared 4-10 to start the day, then followed by passing the bar at five feet on her second attempt before three scratches at 5-2. Fennimore’s Izzy Bender won the event, clearing 5-5.

She advanced to state for the first time in the high jump with a second-place finish at sectionals last week. Thursday marked Baughman’s third state appearance of the season after helping the McDonell volleyball team to a Division 4 state runner-up finish in the fall, and with the McDonell girls basketball team reaching the Division 5 state tournament in the winter.

Anderson seventh in 1,600

McDonell junior Dan Anderson just missed out on a podium finish after taking seventh in the 1,600.