Prep Track and Field Division 3 State: McDonell's Anderson, Baughman ready for busy Thursday's with two events each at state championships

Gilman sophomore Grace Tallier and freshman Bailey Angell will cap busy multi-sport springs on Thursday when they each compete in multiple events at the Division 3 state track and field championships.

Baughman is also making her first trip to state after taking second place in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump at sectionals. Baughman has excelled at the high jump for the Macks since her freshman year when she advanced to sectionals in the event before tying for seventh place in the event. The junior has been involved with gymnastics since she was four, so the movements associated with the high jump have come naturally to her. She cleared five feet at sectionals to take second to Turtle Lake/Clayton’s Alexandra Simeon to punch her ticket to state in the event.

“I felt like I knew I could get it without any misses or hitting the bar,” Baughman said. “But before my last jump, before finding out I made it to state I was just thinking it hurt last year not being able to go so (it was about) focusing in and doing what I needed to do.”

And while Baughman has plenty of experience in the high jump, she’s still relatively new to triple jump but has made great strides quickly. Initially, as a freshman Baughman wanted nothing to do with the event, literally running away from a coach who wanted her to give it a try at a meet. But once she gave it a try she found she had a knack for it.

“I ended up doing well at it,” Baughman said. “It just came naturally.”