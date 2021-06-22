Prep Track and Field Division 3 State: McDonell's Anderson, Baughman ready for busy Thursday's with two events each at state championships

Dan Anderson saw something last week he hasn’t seen much of this spring.
But he’s anticipating seeing even more on Thursday.
The McDonell junior will be busy on the first day of the state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse when Division 3 takes center stage. Anderson will be competing in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs while teammate Destiny Baughman will be competing in two events of her own in the high jump and triple jump for the Macks.
Anderson finished second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200 at sectionals last Thursday in Cameron, advancing out of a pair of highly competitive races which featured plenty of congestion and action at the front of the pack as runners were vying for top-4 finishes to qualify for state. Anderson finished second to Durand’s Parker Schneider in the 1,600 by less than six-tenths of a second and was third in the 3,200 to Clear Lake’s Adam Loesner by less than three seconds. Six runners finished within nine seconds of each other in the 1,600, creating tight racing throughout the four-lap event that Anderson had not experienced much of this spring. Prior to the 3,200, Anderson had finished no worse than second in an individual event this spring.
“It’s a good situation for him to be in races like that,” McDonell coach Marty Bushland said of Anderson experiencing the tight races before state.
Anderson is seeded 10th for the 3,200 and 11th in the 1,600 but times in both events are tight. His seed time of 10 minutes, 6.49 seconds is a little more than four seconds off of the third seed with Sheboygan Area Lutheran’s Dominic Willadsen’s time of 10:02.33 and his 4:41.31 in the 1,600 is 4.2 seconds off of Dodgeland’s Evan Finger (4:37.11), the fourth-highest seed.
Both Anderson and Baughman are making their third trip to a state event of the school year. Anderson finished seventh at last fall’s Division 3 state cross country championships where Schneider won the race and Loenser was sixth and Thursday’s events give the junior another chance to battle some familiar faces.
“I honestly love it,” Anderson said. “You see all the same kids and the kids who are good in cross country and good in track and you see them and you all know each other. It’s really cool that we all get along too.”
Anderson will have roughly two hours between the 1,600 and 3,200 as he runs three total miles on Thursday. Following the fall Anderson was a part of McDonell’s Division 5 state runner-up boys basketball team and this week will mark his first appearance at the state track and field championships. It’s a moment he has been working hard for and is hoping that work pays off with a pair of strong finishes.
“We always say the hay is in the barn. All our hard work is done and now it’s time for it to pay off and do well at state hopefully,” Anderson said.
Baughman is also making her first trip to state after taking second place in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump at sectionals. Baughman has excelled at the high jump for the Macks since her freshman year when she advanced to sectionals in the event before tying for seventh place in the event. The junior has been involved with gymnastics since she was four, so the movements associated with the high jump have come naturally to her. She cleared five feet at sectionals to take second to Turtle Lake/Clayton’s Alexandra Simeon to punch her ticket to state in the event.
“I felt like I knew I could get it without any misses or hitting the bar,” Baughman said. “But before my last jump, before finding out I made it to state I was just thinking it hurt last year not being able to go so (it was about) focusing in and doing what I needed to do.”
And while Baughman has plenty of experience in the high jump, she’s still relatively new to triple jump but has made great strides quickly. Initially, as a freshman Baughman wanted nothing to do with the event, literally running away from a coach who wanted her to give it a try at a meet. But once she gave it a try she found she had a knack for it.
“I ended up doing well at it,” Baughman said. “It just came naturally.”
The first time she jumped 34 feet she knew she was close to the school record. Eventually, Baughman matched the previous school record at a late-season meet before setting a new school mark with a leap of 34-10.5 at the Western Cloverbelt Conference Championships to close the regular season. Baughman won a regional championship at 34-0.5 before nearly matching her school record at sectionals at 34-10. The junior is also no stranger to the state tournament stage in helping the McDonell volleyball team earn a Division 4 state runner-up trophy in the fall prior to the girls basketball team’s run to the Division 5 state tournament in the winter.
Baughman is aiming to set some new personal best marks in her two events on Thursday. She is seeded 12th in the high jump and tied for seventh in the triple jump and Bushland wouldn’t be surprised to see another proverbial leap forward from the talented junior.
“She’s still raw. There’s so much talent there and it’s an event that takes time to learn and she’s picked it up so quick it’s amazing,” Bushland said of Baughman’s performance in the triple jump. “She’s just a gifted athlete and there’s so many things she could do that we haven’t had her try and it’s like what can we do? This year was adding the triple and she’s really taken to it, really likes the event and (assistant coach) Josh (Huempfner) is an expert at coaching the event and getting them better at the phases and as they start improving on that I don’t doubt that if she was on she could be a 36-foot jumper.”