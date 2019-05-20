MENOMONIE — The Chi-Hi track and field team’s pole vaulters put on an impressive showing on Monday at Division 1 regionals, sweeping first-place finishes and advancing three competitors to Thursday’s sectionals.
Ross Kaz and Nadia Detlaff took home the top spot in their respective competitions to lead a solid contingent of sectional-bound Cardinals.
Kaz won the boys pole vault by clearing 12-feet, 3-inches to edge New Richmond’s Joe Charbonneau for the title while Detlaff took first in the girls competition, beating teammate Madalyn Schmidley for the top spot as she cleared 8-9 as the Cardinals advanced three pole vaulters to sectionals by finishing fourth place or better.
"I was really proud of how well the kids did overall," Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette. "We had a lot of kids have personal bests of the season which is what we are looking for. The kids came out tonight to compete and we are excited to see what happens on Thursday."
JD Czech took home two regional championships after sweeping both throw events, taking first place in the discus with a top toss 154-08 and in the shot put with a best throw of 51-feet. Jacob Thompson finished second to Czech in the discus with a best throw of 136-01.
Ella Behling finished in first place in the 800 with a time of two minutes, 24.19 seconds.
The Cardinals advanced two triple jumpers as Sammie Riedel and Alyssa Potts took third and fourth, respectively.
The Cardinals also had a pair of relays advance to sectionals with fourth-place finishes as the girls 800 team of Megan Ludy, Aaliyah McMillan, Alyssa Potts and Kaitlyn Buckli along with the boys 3,200 team of Ben Lemay, Noah Graffunder, Keyton Solberg and Ryan Beranek both advanced.
Nick Rees grabbed a fourth place finish in individual competition for the Cardinals, taking fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Chi-Hi had a number of competitors just miss out on qualifying for sectionals. McMillan (200), Jazmine Johnson (100 hurdles), Maddie Helland (300 hurdles) and Logan Scott (1,600) finished fifth in their respective individual events while the girls 3,200 relay team of Emma Eslinger, Marnie Barth, Tess Pitsch and Hannah Sillman as well as the boys 1,600 relay of David Dvoracek, Mitchel Metzenbauer, Gabe Vargas and Tyler Robarge each finished fifth.
Both the boys and girls teams finished in sixth place as a team. The boys scored 63 points as River Falls (150) and Hudson (119) took the top spots. The girls had 64 points with Hudson (161) and Eau Claire Memorial (122) taking first and second, respectively.
Thursday’s Division 1 sectionals will be hosted at D.C. Everest with the top three finishers in each event advancing to next week’s state championships in La Crosse.