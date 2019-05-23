MOSINEE — Cole Michaelsen and the girls 400-meter relay team of Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post, Vanessa Jenneman and Alexa Post took home sectional championships on Thursday for the Bloomer track and field team at a Division 2 sectional hosted by Mosinee.
Michaelsen ran to a victory in the 3,200 with a time of nine minutes, 49.24 seconds while the 400 team earned a victory in 49.69 seconds.
Michaelsen also advanced to state in the 1,600 on the strength of a second-place finish while the girls 800 relay of Sarauer, Jenneman, Grace Post and Alexa Post is also moving on to La Crosse by virtue of their second-place finish.
Grace Post will also be in individual competition after taking third place in the long jump.
Sarauer just missed advancing in the pole vault after taking fifth place while Sarauer (100), Jenneman (200) and Leah Bleskacek (triple jump) each had sixth place finishes in their respective events. Jenneman (long jump), Tucker Kempe (110 hurdles), Alex Conrad (1,600), Grace Post (200) and Jessica Gengler (pole vault) were each eighth in their respective events while Kempe took ninth in the long jump.
Bleskacek (high jump) and Vaughn Zwiefelhofer (pole vault) each tied for 10th while Fritzy Ullom (discus) and the boys 800 relay of Braedon Hoecherl, Blake Schindler, Kempe and Jace McMullin were 11th.
Conrad (800) finished 12th, Evan Simmerman (300 hurdles) was 13th, Austin Thur (triple jump) was 14th, Kempe (300 hurdles) came home 15th and Dalton Grambo (110 hurdles) and Larissa Fossum (discus) were 16th in their events. Fossum advanced to sectionals in the high jump, but did not register a height.
The Bloomer girls finished sixth as a team with 40 points as Osceola (64) won the team title. The Bloomer boys came home 15th (20) with Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (82) winning the team crown.