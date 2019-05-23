SCHOFIELD — Chi-Hi's JD Czech took home a Division 1 sectional championship in the discus while also finishing third in the shot put to advance to state in both events on Thursday at a sectional hosted by D.C. Everest.
Czech won the discus with a top toss of 165-feet, 08-inches and also advanced in the shot put with a best throw of 50-3.
Ty Wiberg won three wheelchair events while Dorian Anderson took home the top spot in two to lead the Cardinals.
Wiberg was victorious in the 400-meter wheelchair event in one minute, 14.97 as well as the 1,600 (5:40.71) and the shot put (22-2.5).
Anderson took the top spot in the 800 (2:34.58) while also taking the top spot in the 100 (20.01). Anderson took second to Wiberg in the 400, 1,600 and shot put.
Ella Behling finished in second place in the 800 to advance to state as well, timing in at 2:19.45 seconds as Stevens Point's Roisin Willis won in 2:07.13.
Ross Kaz finished in fifth place in the pole vault while Alyssa Potts came home with a sixth-place finish in the triple jump. Sammie Riedel (triple jump), Madalyn Schmidley (pole vault) and Jacob Thompson (discus) were each seventh in their respective events.
Nadia Detlaff (pole vault) and Nick Rees (300 hurdles) took eighth in their individual events while the girls 800 relay team of Megan Ludy, Aaliyah McMillan, Alyssa Potts and Kaitlyn Buckli along with the boys 3,200 relay of Ben Lemay, Noah Graffunder, Keyton Solberg and Ryan Beranek each took eighth.
The Chi-Hi boys finished 10th as a team with 24 points while the girls were 14th with 17 points. The Stevens Point boys (107) and Hudson girls (96) took home team sectional championships.