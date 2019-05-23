CAMERON — Jordan McKnight will be busy next week at the state and track and field championships after the Stanley-Boyd senior sprinter won three sectional championships on Thursday at the Division 3 sectionals hosted in Cameron.
McKnight swept the sprint events, winning the 100-meter dash (11.32 seconds), 200 (22.83) and 400 (50.87) to advance to state in all three events. Thorp's Molly Milliren accomplished the same feat on the girls side, winning the 100 (12.59), 200 (26.35) and 400 (1:00.36).
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek took home the sectional championship in the 800, timing in at 1:59.89 while Cadott's Andy Hinzmann was victorious in the 300 hurdles in 40.48.
McDonell's Joseph Thaler (3,200) and Annabelle Abbe (pole vault) each finished second in their respective events while Rachel Smiskey was third in the shot put to round out the state qualifiers for the Macks. Hinzmann also advanced to state in the triple jump with a third-place finish for the Hornets while LJ Schmelzer finished third in the high jump.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell had a pair of athletes move on to La Crosse after taking fourth place with Brooke Lechleitner (400) and Orianna Lebal (pole vault).
The Gilman girls 3,200 relay and boys 1,600 relay both had second-place finishes while Evelyn Fryza (shot put) and Torger Crick (800) each finished fourth.
McDonell's Lydia Fish was sixth in the 3,200 while the boys 400 relay (Eli Swoboda, Dan Van Dyke, Sam Tokarski, JD Bohaty) and 3,200 relay (Sean Craker, Thaler, Caleb Thornton and Bleskachek) each finished sixth. Destiny Baughman tied for seventh in the high jump, the girls 3,200 relay of Ann David, Sydney Flanagan, Ellie Eckes and Fish took eighth and Baughman was ninth in the 300 hurdles. David (800), Elise Bormann (3,200), Craker (800) and the girls 1,600 relay of Flanagan, David, Ella Haley and Baughman finished 11th and Flanagan was 13th in the 400.
Cadott's Mariah Woodford finished fifth in the pole vault, Hinzmann was seventh in the long jump and the girls 3,200 relay was seventh. The boys 3,200 team was 13th while Tabitha Sikora tied for 13th in the high jump. The girls 800 relay was 14th for the Hornets and Autumn Bremness was 16th in the long jump.
Hayley Nichols (shot put) and Dalton McDermond (pole vault) were fifth in their respective events while McKenna Endvick tied for sixth in the pole vault. Nichols (discus), Jade Fredrickson (100) and the girls 400 relay each took sixth while Clayton Carlson (1,600) and Schmelzer (300 hurdles) had seventh-place finishes.
Fredrickson (200) and Peter Nulph (discus) were eighth, Maralyn Boettcher (400), Fredrickson (long jump) and the boys 400 relay were ninth while the girls 800 relay and boys 1,600 relay were each 10th.
Carlson (3,200) took 11th, the boys 800 relay finished 13th and Boettcher was 15th in the long jump.
Lebal came home fifth in the 1,600 and Luke Geist was fifth in the 300 hurdles. Lebal also had a 12th-place finish in the 3,200 and a 14th in the 800.
Caleb Edinger led the way for New Auburn by taking 14th in the long jump and 16th in the 100. Caleb Gotham and Triton Robey advanced to sectionals in the pole vault but did not register a height.
Trevor Schmitt took sixth in the 110 hurdles and 10th in the high jump for the Pirates. Sophia Drier (800) and Fryza (discus) were seventh in their respective events while Aubrey Syryczuk was eighth in the triple jump.
The girls 1,600 relay took ninth, Dayne Tallier was 10th in the 100, Mikayla Waichulis was 16th in the 3,200 and the boys 800 relay was disqualified.
The Webster boys won the team title with a score of 56 as Stanley-Boyd (44.5) took sixth, McDonell (24) was 16th, Cadott (18) tied for 17th, Gilman (16) came home 19th and Lake Holcombe/Cornell (4) was 27th.
Shell Lake (53) took home the girls team championship as Thorp (30) was sixth, McDonell (19.5) came home 15th, Gilman (17.5) was 17th, Stanley-Boyd (16) tied for 18th, Lake Holcombe/Cornell tied for 11st (14) and Cadott (6) was 31st.
