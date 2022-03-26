Prep Track and Field: Gilman's Tallier wins three events at Northern Badger Classic

Gilman junior Gracie Tallier earned three victories on Saturday at the Northern Badger Classic Small School Division meet hosted by UW-Stout in Menomonie.

Tallier ran to victory in the 55-meter dash with a top time of 7.63 seconds and also won the 200 in 27.62 while edging teammate Claire Drier for the win in the long jump with a top jump of 15-feet, 8.75-inches.

In addition to her runner-up in the long jump, Drier also finished fifth in the 200 and teammate Bailey Angell was second in the shot put.

Gilman was second in the girls team scoring with 50 points as Colby edged the Pirates for the title with 51 points.

Dominic Franzen finished fifth in the 200 and ninth in the 55 to lead the Gilman boys. Avery Turany finished in eighth place in the pole vault for Lake Holcombe/Cornell.

Chetek-Weyerhauser (54) scored a one-point team victory over Prescott (53) with Gilman tied for 23rd (four) and Lake Holcombe/Cornell tied for 28th (one).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.