Prep Track and Field: Gilman's Tallier wins three events at Northern Badger Classic

Gilman junior Gracie Tallier earned three victories on Saturday at the Northern Badger Classic Small School Division meet hosted by UW-Stout in Menomonie.
Tallier ran to victory in the 55-meter dash with a top time of 7.63 seconds and also won the 200 in 27.62 while edging teammate Claire Drier for the win in the long jump with a top jump of 15-feet, 8.75-inches.
In addition to her runner-up in the long jump, Drier also finished fifth in the 200 and teammate Bailey Angell was second in the shot put.
Gilman was second in the girls team scoring with 50 points as Colby edged the Pirates for the title with 51 points.
Dominic Franzen finished fifth in the 200 and ninth in the 55 to lead the Gilman boys. Avery Turany finished in eighth place in the pole vault for Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
Chetek-Weyerhauser (54) scored a one-point team victory over Prescott (53) with Gilman tied for 23rd (four) and Lake Holcombe/Cornell tied for 28th (one).
Photos: WIAA Division 3 State Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
McDonell's Dan Anderson
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Boyceville's Haylee Rasmussen
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman makes a Division 3 high jump attempt on Thursday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Boyceville's Haylee Rasmussen
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Bailey Angell
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Bailey Angell
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Bailey Angell
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Boyceville's Haylee Rasmussen
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Colfax's Molly Heidorn runs in the Division 3 1,600-meter run on Thursday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Colfax's Molly Heidorn
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
McDonell's Dan Anderson
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Colfax's Thomas Drees
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Bailey Angell
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Bailey Angell makes a discus toss at the Division 3 state track and field championships on Thursday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Colfax's Nathan Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Colfax's Nathan Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman makes a triple jump attempt on Thursday at the Division 3 state track and field championships in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Colfax's Noah Heidorn
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Colfax's Molly Heidorn
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Colfax's Molly Heidorn
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
McDonell's Dan Anderson runs during the Division 3 3,200-meter run on Thursday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
McDonell's Dan Anderson
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Ava Gunderson
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Sophia Drier
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Sophia Drier
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Aubrey Syryczuk
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Aubrey Syryczuk and Gracie Tallier exchange the baton during the Division 3 girls 1,600-meter relay on Thursday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Championships 6-24-21
BRANDON BERG
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!