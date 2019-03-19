Milliren won the 55 (7.84) to go with runner-up finishes in the 200 and 400.
Crick earned two victories by taking first in the 1,600 (5:00.71) and 800 (2:14.80) and Fryza had the top toss in the shot put at 34-11.5. The Gilman 800 relay was first at 1:47.88 and the 1,600 finished in 3:54.38 for first.
McDonell's 1,600 relay took second, as did Destiny Baughman in the high jump and Annabelle Abbe in the pole vault. Dan Van Dyke finished fourth and fifth in the 55 and 200, respectively, while Ann David (800) and Sydney Flanagan (200) were each fifth.
Lebal was second in the 1,600, as was Austin Bowe in the 400. Lechleitner finished in third place in the high jump while Luke Geist came home fifth in the 55 to round out the top-five finishers for the Knights.
Joey Carlson put forth a fifth-place finish in the pole vault for the Cardinals.
Dayne Tallier had two runner-up finishes (55 and 200) for the Pirates while Trevor Schmitt was second in the 55 hurdles.
The Gilman girls 3,200 relay was third as a team, as were Blake Wisocky (400), Mikayla Waichulis (3,200), Tallier (triple jump) and Aubrey Syryczuk (triple jump) individually.
Connor Mravik (400), Waichulis (1,600), Aubrey Syryczuk (400), Wisocky (high jump) and RaeAnne Heier (shot put) were each fourth in their respective events.
Cameron won the girls team title with 91 points, 2.5 points in front of Ladysmith and three ahead of Eau Claire Regis at the top of the standings. Gilman (51) was fifth, Lake Holcombe/Cornell (41) finished sixth, McDonell (34) came home eighth and Thorp (27) was 10th.
The Ladysmith boys were first as a team with 117 points with Gilman third (87), Lake Holcombe/Cornell ninth (18), McDonell 11th (nine) and Thorp 12th (five).
