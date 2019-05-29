Annabelle Abbe entered high school with an ambitious goal — she wanted to leave it as McDonell’s school record holder in the pole vault.
The senior Abbe will do just that, but has one more chance to improve her top mark this week when she is among the four Mack athletes to compete at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse.
Abbe is making her first trip to state after finishing second at last Thursday’s Division 3 sectional in Cameron. She set the school record during regionals earlier in the week with a height of 9-feet, 7-inches (results incorrectly listed the height at 9-9). Abbe then followed that up by hitting the 9-9 mark at sectionals as she became the first McDonell pole vaulter since Caitlin Abramczak in 2007 to make it to La Crosse.
“I could see the days getting closer when I knew I was getting closer to breaking it,” Abbe said. “It was so much relief to go and break it.”
Abbe tied the previous record of 9-6 from Cassie Hunt at regionals as she won the championship. She asked for the bar to be raised one inch to 9-7 in an effort to set a new mark, which she did before failing to clear 9-9. Abbe entered sectionals highly seeded and lived up to that ranking, clearing 9-9 on her way to the runner-up finish.
“This year I was really happy with how she handled the (sectional) day because I was nervous for her, thinking that if she didn’t make it that it would be an upset that she didn’t make it,” McDonell coach Marty Bushland said. “She had a great meet.”
Abbe thought she might break the record last season, but injuries cut into her competition time. She still advanced to sectionals before taking eighth but this year’s height at sectionals was more than two feet higher than her sectional height from a year ago (7-6).
The senior will be in action on Friday morning and with the top-11 competitors separated by just six inches in their seed height, it looks to be a highly-contested event. Abbe is taking some time off between sectionals and state to rest up for competition and said the support she has received has helped power her to the top of the school record board and beyond.
“The support from family, friends, teammates and Marty (Bushland) especially has really helped me stick at it, even when I kind of wanted to give up at times,” Abbe said.
Bleskachek caps prolific career
State tournaments and Charlie Bleskachek have become quite familiar with each other over the last four years.
The McDonell senior has qualified for a state tournament in 11 of his 12 sports seasons including all four years of track and field. The 800-meter run regional and sectional champion will be in action on Saturday in the event, one he took fifth place in a season ago.
Bleskachek is seeded fourth in the event and is one of four runners to break the two-minute barrier in sectionals. Rosholt’s Adam Rzentkowski and Bleskachek are the top two returners from last year’s race where they finished fourth and fifth, respectively, as the two schools had four of the top five finishers with Rosholt’s Sawyer Fleming winning the race and McDonell’s Isaac Bohaty taking second.
As Bleskachek prepares for the two-lap race, his main goal is to not get out too fast but rather run strong while leaving plenty in the tank to close strong.
“I’m there for a reason,” Bleskachek said. “I just have to run my race and whatever comes with it is what I’m happy with.”
The 800 will be Bleskachek’s lone race of the weekend, so it’s one he will be able to enter fresh and attack strong.
Bushland believes a fresh Bleskachek could land a time in the 1:55-1:57 range, which would put him in contention at the front.
“It’s definitely going to be a really good race and seeing those times, it’s exciting to be able to run against fast guys where I know if I’m in it and I’m having a good day I have a shot at winning,” Bleskachek said.
Thaler aims for personal record in 3,200
Junior Joseph Thaler learned a lot in his first trip to state in the 3,200 last year.
Thaler finished 13th in the eight lap race and enters state coming off a second place finish at sectionals in a race where he dropped more than 36 seconds off his conservative regional time. Thaler’s sectional race got off to a slow start before he made his way to the front and ultimately finished .1 seconds behind winner Johnathon Nowacki of Athens.
His time of 10:13.22 was his personal best and slightly faster than the time he ran at state a season ago. Thaler believes he has another drop in time in him, aiming to get below the 10-minute mark when he takes the track on Friday. He admitted to being nervous for sectionals as he wanted to return to state. Now that he has, he said the pressure is off and he can focus on putting forth a good race.
“The stage is completely different. There’s something about sectionals, now that I’ve already been there (to state), sectionals is a little more nerve wracking because I wanted to get back (to state),” Thaler said. “But state is a stage where you’re only racing against good people at this point. You’re just trying to prove yourself.”
Bushland believes the state record in the event of 9:07.62 set by Eau Claire Immanuel’s Darin Lau in 2014 could be in jeopardy but both runner and coach said they’re more focused on time over place.
“We’re always about just trying to do what we can do and not doing anything else. If Joe runs a PR and he’s 16th, which he might be, he could PR and be 16th place which I’d be super happy with,” Bushland said. “That’s where we want to end the season. But there’s also a high probability that if he runs a PR he’s in the hunt for a medal or for a point. To score a point at the state meet is a huge deal.”
Improving Smiskey hits state in shot put
Each season has been about improving for Rachel Smiskey.
The junior’s year ended at regionals as a freshman before advancing to sectionals a year ago. Now in her third year, Smiskey made the advancement to state in the shot put and will be in action in the shot put on Saturday after her third-place finish at Cameron.
Smiskey has worked well with McDonell throws coach Bob Brodt and has made major strides into becoming a state-caliber thrower.
“They say you can improve 5-7 feet in between each season (from freshman to sophomore year) because you just learning stuff,” Smiskey said. “There’s a big jump up between last year and this year (as well).”
The junior also cited added comfort with helping her improve and spent this week trying to prepare herself the best she can for the large scale environment the state championships bring. Smiskey has been peaking at the right time and advanced to state with a best throw of 37-5, a throw that has her within three-and-a-half feet of Christy Bohl’s school record of 40-11 set in 2005.
Smiskey may not hit that mark this weekend, but it’s one that could be in danger if she keeps making the improvements she has in her first three seasons.
“For her and for any of these kids it’s just so great to get there before your senior year so that your senior year is not a culture shock,” Bushland said. “You see so many kids that don’t run up to their potential because of the (state) situation and being overwhelmed with the day. It’ll be a great experience for her.”
Division 3 track and field sectionals at Cameron 5-23-19
