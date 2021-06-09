Prep Track and Field: McDonell's Anderson, Stanley-Boyd's Fredrickson each win three events at Western Cloverbelt Conference Championships

Lexxie Rowe (400), Emma Kowalczyk (100 hurdles), Carissa Woodford (pole vault), Lindeman (discus) and the 1,600 relay team of Lexxie Rowe, Haylee Rowe, Julia Sedlacek and Kaileigh Tice were each second for the Cadott girls. Lexxie Rowe (100) and the 400 team of Kyes, Yeager, Mckenzie Prokupek and Jada Kowalczyk were each fourth. The 1,600 relay team of Kaleb Sonnentag, Brad Irwin, Andrew Falkenberg and Peter Weir as well as Irwin individually in the high jump each finished third for the Cadott boys. Tad Weiss (3,200) and Brad Irwin (triple jump) placed fourth in their events.

“We had a lot of PRs, especially (Tuesday) and I think sometimes some of that gets lost," Rothbauer said. "We didn’t have a whole lot of conference champions and those kind of athletes but we had a lot of kids that placed for us that had a PR and they don’t show up in the highlights but boy you’ve got to be really proud of those as a coach. They came and they competed and we tell them all year what we want them to do is compete. If you can’t run a five-minute mile, you can’t run a five-minute mile. Let’s just take your last time and try to get better and we had a lot of kids that did that and that’s what you’re looking for at the end of the year.”