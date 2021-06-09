Prep Track and Field: McDonell's Anderson, Stanley-Boyd's Fredrickson each win three events at Western Cloverbelt Conference Championships

McDonell junior Dan Anderson and Stanley-Boyd senior Jade Fredrickson each earned three event victories at this year's Western Cloverbelt Conference Championships, a meet at Dorais Field that was spread across Tuesday and Wednesday due to a weather delay on day one.
Anderson dominated the distance races by running to victory in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs while Fredrickson was fastest in the 100 and 200 as well as the 300 hurdles to go with a second-place finish in the long jump.
As a team Stanley-Boyd was second in the boys and girls team standings as Fall Creek swept the championships.
Anderson won his first race on Tuesday, taking the top spot in the 1,600 with a time of five minutes, 12.18 seconds to best Altoona's Joey Ludy by more than four seconds. The junior came back on Wednesday to earn to more victories, starting with a time of 2:04.34 in the 800 to improve his seed time by more than four seconds while running to a win by more than seven seconds over Fall Creek's Eric Steinke. Anderson's final win of the meet came in one of its final events as he stayed in second place behind Altoona junior Cody Riechers for much of the 3,200 before making the pass coming down the frontstretch just prior to the final lap to ultimately win the race in 10:47.72.
“He’s rounding into shape and that 800 was a real nice time for him by himself in warm weather," McDonell coach Marty Bushland said of Anderson.
Fredrickson won the 100 in 13.37, more than two tenths ahead of Eau Claire Regis' Katie Andrews and teammate Maralyn Boettcher. The junior Boettcher actually had the faster time in 200 preliminaries with Fredrickson second, but the senior picked up four tenths in the finals to win the race in 27.63 with Boettcher fourth. Fredrickson's other victory on the track came in the 300 hurdles as she ran to victory in 50.16, nearly one second ahead of Fall Creek's Megan Johnston.
Fredrickson finished runner-up to Altoona's Olivia Shalley in the long jump with her best leap of 16-feet, 3.75 seconds, a mark that was more than six seconds better than her seeded distance.
“She’s improved a lot just in the last two weeks," Stanley-Boyd coach Bob Seidl said of Fredrickson. "Her times are coming down and took two-and-a-half seconds off the 300 hurdles today and really running unopposed other than the 200 with Maralyn.”
McDonell junior Destiny Baughman was victorious in the triple jump and set a new school record in the process, winning the event with a distance of 34-10.5. Baughman is still relatively new to the event, but has made a quick impact.
“I think she’s capable of another foot and a half," Bushland said of Baughman. "There’s phases of her jump that she’s working on and she’s so new to it. But she’s explosive and I just think there’s a lot of potential for her.”
Kailyn Schillinger led a strong contingent of Stanley-Boyd pole vaulters at the top of the standings as she won in 7-9 with Janelle Schesel taking fourth and Leslie Derks finishing fifth. On the boys side of things Cooper Nichols won the pole vault at 10-6 with Zack Boes third and Travis Christoph fourth. It was one of two victories for Nichols, who also finished first in the 400 with a time of 53.34 as teammate Michael Karlen came home third. Karlen had two wins of his own, taking first in the long jump at 19-8 with Landon Karlen fourth and Brady Potaczek fifth to go with his win in the triple jump at 41-2.25 with Potaczek fifth.
Teagen Becker was victorious in the high jump at five feet and was third in the 100 hurdles for the Orioles.
Relays led the way for Cadott as two girls teams came home with conference championships. The 3,200 team of Autumn Yeager, Hailey Wellner, Mckenna Harel and Lucy Lindeman opened competition on the track Tuesday with a victory in 11:48.69 before the 800 team of Mallory Kyes, Yeager, Wellner and Haylee Rowe were victorious in 2:01.07.
“Our girls in the 4x8 and 4x2 really came on and ran quite well," Cadott coach Pat Rothbauer said. "I think our 4x4 ran pretty well. They got a couple girls on there that are really battling some tweaks and everybody is at the end of the year but a couple of those girls really had some gutsy runs. Can’t be disappointed in that.”
Paige Smiskey finished runner-up in the shot put and third in the discus for the McDonell girls while Baughman was also third in the 300 hurdles. Isabelle Keck and Sydney Flanagan were third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump, Keck was third in the triple jump and Ellie Eckes was fourth in the 3,200. Two relays finished fourth for the McDonell girls as the 1,600 team of Ann David, Baughman, Eva Bushman and Eckes and the 3,200 group of Ellen Matott, Paige Anderson, Christie Abbe and Olivia Clark took the spots. Jake Siegenthaler came home third in the 300 hurdles for the McDonell boys while the 800 relay team of Sam Tokarski, Evan Eckes, Dale Tetrault and Siegenthaler was third with the 1,600 team of Calvin Rineck, Corbin Holm, Frederick Blair and Dale Tetrault fourth.
Carsen Hause finished second in the high jump for Stanley-Boyd with two relay teams also earning runner-up finishes for the boys as the 400 team of Blake Mellor, Potaczek, Chase Sturm and Hause and the 1,600 team of Michael Karlen, Potaczek, Troy Trevino and Landon Karlen each were second. Nichols was third in the 100 and 200, Peter Nulph finished third in the shot put and fourth in the discus and the 3,200 relay team of Trevino, Reece Trunkel, Lukas Milas and Zachary Haas was third for the Oriole boys. Derks finished third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600 while Janelle Schesel (800) and Liberty Simon (shot put) had fourth-place finishes in their respective events for the Stanley-Boyd girls.
Lexxie Rowe (400), Emma Kowalczyk (100 hurdles), Carissa Woodford (pole vault), Lindeman (discus) and the 1,600 relay team of Lexxie Rowe, Haylee Rowe, Julia Sedlacek and Kaileigh Tice were each second for the Cadott girls. Lexxie Rowe (100) and the 400 team of Kyes, Yeager, Mckenzie Prokupek and Jada Kowalczyk were each fourth. The 1,600 relay team of Kaleb Sonnentag, Brad Irwin, Andrew Falkenberg and Peter Weir as well as Irwin individually in the high jump each finished third for the Cadott boys. Tad Weiss (3,200) and Brad Irwin (triple jump) placed fourth in their events.
“We had a lot of PRs, especially (Tuesday) and I think sometimes some of that gets lost," Rothbauer said. "We didn’t have a whole lot of conference champions and those kind of athletes but we had a lot of kids that placed for us that had a PR and they don’t show up in the highlights but boy you’ve got to be really proud of those as a coach. They came and they competed and we tell them all year what we want them to do is compete. If you can’t run a five-minute mile, you can’t run a five-minute mile. Let’s just take your last time and try to get better and we had a lot of kids that did that and that’s what you’re looking for at the end of the year.”
The Fall Creek boys won the team championship with 174 points as Stanley-Boyd was second with 150. McDonell finished fifth with 80 and Cadott was sixth with 65. The Fall Creek girls had a similiar performance, winning with 161.5 points with Stanley-Boyd in second (130.5), McDonell fourth (99), Cadott fifth (91) and Thorp eighth (three) in the final competition for the teams before the postseason starts Monday with statewide regionals.