Prep Track and Field: McDonell's Baughman signs with St. Cloud State

It’s a big week for Destiny Baughman.

Friday morning, the McDonell senior will take the court with her girls basketball teammates at the Resch Center in Green Bay in the Division 5 state semifinals as the Macks chase the program’s first state championship.

But Tuesday afternoon, her athletic and academic future beyond high school was secured as she signed her letter of intent to go to school and compete in track and field at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minn. St. Cloud State is a Division II school competing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Baughman finished seventh in the triple jump at last year’s Division 3 state championships in La Crosse and tied for ninth in the high jump. Her rise in the triple jump came swiftly after she went to great lengths to avoid competing in the event as a freshman. But she quickly found her niche with the event and said after state last year she started receiving interests from colleges.

“She catches onto everything fairly quickly and everything she’s ever done for us has been at a very high level with minimal training and minimal coaching,” McDonell coach Marty Bushland said of Baughman. “I just look at it and think at the next level with her being able to train more consistently, get a little better coaching I think the sky’s the limit for her.”

Once Baughman saw what St. Cloud State had to offer, she knew it was the place for her.

“They had a really good science program and when I toured there I just fell in love, the coach was super cool the girls were super cool and it was just a beautiful campus,” Baughman said.

A three-sport standout at McDonell, Baughman and her teammates started the week on Sunday by earning a 37-33 Division 5 sectional title win over Northwood. Last fall she helped guide the volleyball team to a Division 4 state championship in Green Bay and later this week she and her teammates return to the Resch Center with their sights set on more gold at the end of what Baughman called a ‘crazy’ week.

Still being relatively new to many of the jumps, Bushland said Baughman has a high ceiling in those events and feels her best is yet to come.

“I could see her being an All-American at some point and we’re hoping that’s the case,” Bushland said.

Not bad for someone who literally ran away from the pit the first time she was asked to compete in the triple jump as a freshman.

And while Baughman’s week will remain busy, she now has peace of mind once the track and field season starts as she knows what the future holds and can focus on the present when that time comes.

“It’s pretty calming,” Baughman said of the decision. “It puts me at ease knowing I have everything taken care of and when I get to track I can focus on what I need to with my jumps.”

