Prep Track and Field: McDonell's Smiskey signs to throw at the University of Mary

But Smiskey made a big impression during a junior campaign that led her to a podium finish at the Division 3 state track and field championships when she was fifth in the shot put with a top toss of 37-feet, 9.75-inches. She advanced to state by taking third at sectionals.

“Rachel worked and prepared to reach the highest level of high school track and field, which is the state finals in her event,” McDonell track and field throwing coach Bob Brodt said in a press release. “Her hard work ethic, determination to improve in the technical aspects of the event and with the attitude to become better, she made every practice count.

“This allowed her to obtain the goal of state finals.”

Smiskey admitted she hadn’t given much thought to competing in college until after she finished on the podium at state, a performance and the culmination of a season that helped her get on the radar of many colleges and she started to receive interest soon after.

Smiskey was also a multi-year starter for the McDonell volleyball team, earning All-Chippewa County first team and All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team honors last fall for the Macks after tallying 298 kills and 56 blocks as a middle hitter as the Macks won a Division 4 regional championship.