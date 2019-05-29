But in track and field sprints, that is an severe understatement.
Stanley-Boyd senior Jordan McKnight learned that lesson first hand and through improving his starts has emerged as a top sprinter in the area as he heads down to this Friday and Saturday’s state track and field championships.
McKnight ran to victory in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes at Division 3 sectionals. It’s been a dominant senior season for McKnight, who dropped extra time after he discovered his starts were holding him back.
“My blocks have been holding my times down and I finally got them down,” McKnight said.
He saw just how important block work can be at Division 2 sectionals last year, when McKnight made his way into the finals of the 200 as he raced against Rice Lake speedsters Kenny Bednarek and Marquez Clerveaux. Bednarek is now putting up historic times at Indian Hills Community College and Clerveaux is back at state this spring in the 100 and as a part of Rice Lake’s 400 relay. Bednarek and Clerveaux finished first and second, respectively, and opened McKnight’s eyes to where he needed to improve.
“I noticed both of them coming out of the blocks were very explosive and hard,” McKnight said of matching up with Bednarek and Clerveaux.
McKnight spent his offseason working on block work and speed training and has seen the results. His top time of 10.72 seconds in the 100 at Spencer on May 7 is the third fastest time in the state in all divisions this spring, according to Athletic.net.
“He was inspired and he worked hard,” Stanley-Boyd coach Bob Seidl said of McKnight. “He really stepped it up this year when he came into track. He never missed practice, came to work every day and the difference in him I think he realized he had a lot of potential if I apply myself.”
McKnight rolled to victories in the sprint events at the Western Cloverbelt Conference championships before repeating the feat at sectionals.
McKnight is seeded fifth (400), 10th (200) and 11th (100) in his sprint races and will run all three preliminary races on Friday, a setup McKnight prefers instead of running preliminaries and finals in the same day as is the case with previous meets.
The modest McKnight is excited to battle the best sprinters in the state in La Crosse and both he and his coach believe the senior will have an extra gear that he hasn’t had to go to much this spring.
“When he explodes out of the blocks and gets a good start and has a drive in the blocks, if he gets out in front early at that 20-meter mark we feel that he can hold his own against anybody right now in Division 3,” Seidl said.
LJ Schmelzer joins McKnight as a state qualifier for the Orioles after taking third place at sectionals in the high jump with a height of 6-feet. Schmelzer has cleared as high as 6-2 this spring and is a part of a tight field in the event with all 23 qualifiers separated by just four inches. Seidl said for Schmelzer, the key will be consistency with his form and added that he believes the senior Schmelzer has the ability to clear 6-3 or 6-4 and earn a podium finish.
Michaelsen, record-breaking relay lead Bloomer
Plenty of Bloomer track and field school records are in jeopardy this weekend as the Blackhawks have several athletes poised to post new best times and distances.
Senior Cole Michaelsen will be in action in the 1,600 and 3,200 events, kicking off with the 3,200 on Friday. Michaelsen is seeded fifth in the 3,200 after winning a sectional championship in the event in 9:49.24. He is within twenty seconds of the school mark in the 3,200 and 10 seconds off the 1,600 mark after posting a 4:35.49 at sectionals.
Bloomer’s 400 and 800 relay teams are seeded highly and poised to not only set new school marks, but perhaps end the season high up on the podium. The 400 team of Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post, Vanessa Jenneman and Alexa Post won a sectional championship in 49.69, breaking the school record the same group set at regionals. That time is second best overall, a hundredth of a second behind Wisconsin Dells for the top time among qualifiers.
The 800 team of the same runners took second at sectionals in 1:45.52 and is also seeded second at state, one place behind Prescott, the team that bested them in Mosinee last Thursday. The 800 team was within a quarter of a second of the school record at regionals before posting a slower time at sectionals.
Both relays will run preliminaries on Friday with the top teams advancing to Saturday’s finals.
Grace Post will be in action on Saturday regardless as she competes in the long jump following a third-place finish at sectionals with a distance of 16-11. Post posted a top distance of 17-8 during the indoor season, a distance that is a half of an inch away from Kyra Arendt’s school record.
Cadott’s Hinzmann doubling up
Senior Andy Hinzmann will be in action in two events for the Hornets this weekend as he competes in 300 hurdles preliminaries on Friday and the triple jump on Saturday.
Hinzmann won a sectional championship in the hurdles and was third in the triple jump to advance to state for a second year in a row after advancing in two relays and taking eighth in the triple jump as a junior. Hinzmann sits at the top of the Chippewa County Track and Field Leaderboard in both events with the top time in the hurdles (40.48) and best distance in the triple jump (42-5.5).
Lebal, Lechleitner represent Lake Holcombe/Cornell
One veteran and one newcomer will represent Lake Holcombe/Cornell at state this week with senior Orianna Lebal and freshman Brooke Lechleitner each in action beginning on Friday.
Lebal returns to state in the pole vault after taking 10th a year ago. The senior won a jump off at sectionals to advance, clearing nine feet on her way to a fourth place finish. She won her first East Lakeland Conference championship in the pole vault this spring and holds the program record with a best height of 9-6. Lebal will vault on Friday morning.
Lechleitner is making her first appearance at state after finishing fourth in the 400 at sectionals, edging Shell Lake’s Emmery Nielsen by six one hundreths of a second. Her time of 1:02.31 from sectionals is a program record and she will run in the first of two heats in the 400 on Friday afternoon.
Milliren for three
Like McKnight, Thorp’s Molly Milliren will be busy in sprints as the junior runs the 100, 200 and 400. Milliren is seeded fourth (200), fifth (400) and sixth (100) in her three races and brings plenty of state experience to La Crosse after finishing third in the 100, fourth in the 200 and eighth in the 400 a season ago. Milliren swept Western Cloverbelt, regional and sectional titles in recent competition.
Gilman will have several representatives as Torgor Crick (800) and the 1,600 relay team of Crick, Dayne Tallier, Blake Wisocky, Trevor Schmitt and Hunter McAlpine will compete on the boys side while Evelyn Fryza (shot put) and the 3,200 relay team of Sophia Drier, Ava Gunderson, Aubrey Syryczuk, Lydia Syryczuk, Abby Krug and Mikayla Waichulis represent the girls team.
