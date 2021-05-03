Prep Track and Field Preview: Bloomer returners ready for bigger roles this spring

Despite a year off amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bloomer track and field team has several athletes with significant experience from 2019 returning in the Blackhawks' return to the track.
Alexa Post was a part of Division 2 400- and 800-meter state championship relays as a freshman with Skylar Zwiefelhofer serving as an alternate for the 800 title team. Vaughn Zwiefelhofer advanced to sectionals in the pole vault while Jaden Halom finished fifth at regionals in the 3,200 and ninth in the high jump.
Lucas Anderson and Anders Michaelsen had strong falls in cross country and could contribute in the distance events for the boys team while an athletic group of youngsters on the girls team could make an immediate impact for the 'Hawks this spring for coach Nicholas Schumacher.
Bloomer started the season with road meets at Colby and Fall Creek and hosts the annual Dave Landgraf Invitational on Tuesday.
Cadott young, but motivated
The overall numbers in the program are fewer than normal for the Hornets, but those athletes going out for the team this spring are highly motivated coming into the season for coach Pat Rothbauer.
Cameron Messenger, Corbin Grenz, Ethan Duck and Tad Weiss advanced to Division 3 sectionals in the 3,200 relay in 2019 and are part of an upperclassmen group including seniors Brad Irwin and Andy Falkenberg as well as juniors Christian Nowak, Ethan Solie and Kaleb Sonnentag.
Haylee Rowe and Lexxie Rowe were a part of a sectional-qualifying 800 relay two years ago and seniors Kaileigh Tice and Hailey Wellner were on the 3,200 relay team that took seventh at sectionals in their sophomore season. Seniors Jada Kowalczk, McKenzie Prokupek, Autumn Yeager and Taylor Lindsey and juniors Mallory Kyes, Alyssa Derks and Izzy Chady are the upperclassmen in the program this spring for the girls team.
Cadott opens the season on Tuesday in Gilman.
Stanley-Boyd has depth with both teams
With more than 40 athletes in the program this year, the Orioles have a number of heavy hitters that could lead the program to success in the regular season and beyond.
Cooper Nichols returns to anchor the boys sprint and relay groups while Peter Nulph is back in the discus after taking fifth at regionals in 2019. Jade Fredrickson is a versatile athlete that will help the team in sprints, hurdles and long jumping while Maralyn Boettcher should join Fredrickson in jumping events. Lily Hoel will lead the team in the 3,200 relay as well as mid-distance races individually.
Newcomers Carsen Hause, Mike Karlen, Brady Potaczek and Chase Sturm add to a deep collection of sprinters for the boys team while Janelle Schesel will help the girls team in the mid-distance races and Teagen Becker is expected to be competitive in the high jump.
Stanley-Boyd hosts a meet on Friday.
State qualifier Lechleitner among LH/C's returners
Brooke Lechleitner advanced to the Division 3 state championships as a freshman in 2019 and will look to improve upon her performance there as a junior with the Knights.
Lechleitner took 11th in the 400 and will work in the sprints again. Carly Vavra and Josie Elmberg join Lechleitner as returners for the girls team and will help the team in field events.
Austin Bowe will anchor the boys team in sprints and jumps while Dylan Bowe, Avery Turany and Blake Anders will help the team on relays as well as in field events. Daniel Person, Dawson Munson and Jayden Joas-Shaw are new to the sport and will also help in the field with the boys team while newcomers Lauren Samardzich, Marcela Boehm, Brooke Sime, Haily Duffy and Kendra Seidlitz are new for the girls team.
Coach Laurie Bowe believes her teams can compete in the top-half of the conference and be competitive in the sprints, relays, pole vault and jump events.
The Knights started the season with road meets at Webster and Ladysmith last week and return to action on Tuesday in Gilman.
New Auburn boys bring back veterans
The Trojans have experience back on the boys team while the girls team will have plenty of new faces.
Triton Robey is back after advancing to sectionals in the pole vault two years ago as a freshman and will also be in action in long and triple jumps while Caleb Gotham returns to lead the throwing program. Sophomore Cole Pederson will lead the way for the New Auburn distance group.
Sophomores Aliya North, Katie Reimer, Evelyn Cody and Haley Reed are sophomores and Morgan Berg and Lauren Allison are freshmen for the team.
New Auburn opened the season at Webster last week and is in action in Bloomer on Tuesday.