Prep Track and Field Preview: Chi-Hi's underclassmen turned veterans eager to make an impact

Brayden Warwick had a strong freshman season in hurdle events, consistently finishing in the top-10 while scoring points at the Big Rivers Conference meet in both hurdle events as he was named Newcomer of the Year in 2019.

Jazmine Johnson put together a strong sophomore season in the hurdles, placing in both at the BRC meet before just missing out on qualifying for sectionals in the events. Megan Ludy is a versatile senior that could help the Cardinals out in a variety of events with sprints as well as field events and will even add pole vaulting to her resume. Riley Hinke is back for the team for her junior season to help the girls sprint group.

Bryant Petska (throws), Logan Scott (distance), Lukas Wagner (discus) along with a deep lineup of distance runners will look to make an impact as will a group of freshmen and sophomores who will see their first varsity competition.