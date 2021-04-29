 Skip to main content
Prep Track and Field Preview: Chi-Hi's underclassmen turned veterans eager to make an impact
top story
Prep Track and Field Preview | Chi-Hi Cardinals

Prep Track and Field Preview: Chi-Hi's underclassmen turned veterans eager to make an impact

WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19

Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson competes at the state track and field championships on June 1, 2019 in La Crosse.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Nearly two years removed from its last action, the Chi-Hi track and field team brings several athletes back to the track and on the field this spring looking to make a mark for fifth-year coach Becky Nette.

Junior Gabe Vargas put together a strong freshman season in 2019, setting a school freshman record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.98 seconds. Fellow junior Ryan Beranek had the top freshman time in the 1,600 at 4:53.20 and in the 3,200 at 10:49.90. Beranek’s time in the 3,200 put him within the top-10 in program history in all grades. Beranek and Vargas also had strong times in the 800 with Beranek completing the second-fastest time in the event as a freshman (2:10.59) with Vargas third (2:13.47).

Becky Nette Mugshot

Nette

“We have a really big distance crew so I’m really excited to see what our distance crew is going to do,” Nette said. “We have a really good senior class that led in cross country and it has transferred over to track, which has been really nice to see and I think the kids that are here they’re willing to work and put in the time and effort.”

Dorian Anderson returns for his senior season to anchor the program’s wheelchair events. As a sophomore Anderson finished second at state in the 100 (20.00) and the 1,600 (5:21.04), while taking fourth in the 400 (1:13.24) and fifth in the shot put (16-feet, 2.75-inches) in helping the Cardinals win another team state championship.

Brayden Warwick had a strong freshman season in hurdle events, consistently finishing in the top-10 while scoring points at the Big Rivers Conference meet in both hurdle events as he was named Newcomer of the Year in 2019.

Jazmine Johnson put together a strong sophomore season in the hurdles, placing in both at the BRC meet before just missing out on qualifying for sectionals in the events. Megan Ludy is a versatile senior that could help the Cardinals out in a variety of events with sprints as well as field events and will even add pole vaulting to her resume. Riley Hinke is back for the team for her junior season to help the girls sprint group.

Bryant Petska (throws), Logan Scott (distance), Lukas Wagner (discus) along with a deep lineup of distance runners will look to make an impact as will a group of freshmen and sophomores who will see their first varsity competition.

“I’m just looking for them to get back in the swing of things,” Nette said. “We haven’t had a real track meet for a while so getting back in the swing of things, learning how a track meet works, learning how to work and prepare (and) getting in the mindset of that competition because it’s been practice, practice, practice and it hasn’t been competition for a little while. So I’m excited to see the kids that were competing in 2019 were freshmen and sophomores and after seeing what their training has done and what they’ve done in the past year-and-a-half (or) two years, now juniors I’m excited to see where they’re at.

“I want them to have fun too and get back into it.”

Sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig will compete in sprints and jumps and Nette said with Sandvig’s marks from eighth-grade competition, the sophomore could potentially have some high finishes and even has the chance to break some school records further along in her high school career. Madison Hunt, Lydia Fish, Benjamin Cihasky, Ethan Faschingbauer, Mason Howard and others will look to make the most of their first chance to compete in high school with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will have fewer meets than normal with the tightened schedule this spring, opening the season on Friday with an invitational at Menomonie. Chi-Hi hosts two meets this spring, the first coming on Friday, May 7 when Eau Claire North, Menomonie and River Falls come to Dorais Field for a quadrangular before hosting Menomonie, Eau Claire North and Rice Lake for another quad on Thursday, May 27.

“I think we’re going to have some kids do really, really well and we’re going to have some kids improve as the season progresses,” Nette said. “I’m just excited to see where we go from here to the end of June.”

2021 Chi-Hi Girls Track and Field Team

Members of the Chi-Hi girls track and field team are: Adeline Reitan, Ireland McQuillan, Hayley Zimmerman, Lydia Fish, Madeline Johnson, Ava Kramer, Jordan Chen, Megan Ludy, Emily Braaten, Kira Isenberger, Ella Spitz, Ava Reuter, Michelle Voge, Ashley Jenness, Riley Hinke, Brooklyn Sandvig, Nyah Matthews, Maddie Hunt, Jazmine Johnson, Ava Heinz, Hannah Golden and Clare Matott.
2021 Chi-Hi Boys Track and Field Team

Members of the Chi-Hi boys track and field team are: Gabe Mattson, Antolin Espinoza, David Hughes, Subie Mason, Josh Sworski, Dylan Mathews, Mason Howard, Jaden Uttecht, Iverson Beckwith, Ethan Faschingbauer, Brennen Crawford, Reagan Duda, Jared Lemminger, Noah McGivern, Ian Simetkosky, Colby Stoll, Lukas Dean, Lukas Wagner, Percy Johnson, Kolton Irwin, Dorian Anderson, Kanas Smith, Samuel Peterson, Collin Beaudette, Jake Mason, Chase Kline, Ryan Beranek, Soloman Mason, Gubgnit Mason, Quentin Twyman, Caleb Weiner, Landon Iverson, Zandy Slowiak, Gabe Vargas, Gabe Laus, Nolan hrsitie, Nicholas Buenger, Nate Meinen, Bryant Petska, Steven Coulson, Logan Scott, Brayden Warwick and Ben Cihasky.

Schedule

DateEvent
April 30 at Menomonie
May 7Home meet
May 14at River Falls
May 21at Eau Claire Memorial
May 27Home meet
June 2at Eau Claire North
June 7at Hudson (BRC Championship)
