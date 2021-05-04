Prep Track and Field Preview: McDonell working to see where talented roster fits best in lineup

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a nice group of boys for the sprinters and there’s some good projects for the girls for sprinting,” Bushland said. :A young group of freshmen distance runners that are going to have to help because we’re moving a lot of our senior distance runners to other events where we’re hoping we can score points that we typically don’t like hurdles, triple jump, high jump and pole vault. A true track and field team.”

The squad has already flexed its top-flight potential in last Thursday’s opening meet in Ladysmith where Anderson won the 1,600 and 3,200, Siegenthaler was first in the high jump and Landon Moulton was tops in the long jump. Flanagan took first for the girls in the 100 while Eckes (1,600, 3,200), Baughman (high jump) and Paige Smiskey (shot put) were each second in their respective events.

This week is an important one for McDonell as the Macks start with the Dave Landgraf Invitational in Bloomer on Tuesday before competing at a meet hosted by Stanley-Boyd on Friday. Those two meets will give the team a chance to matchup with nearly every other Western Cloverbelt Conference foe as teams begin to size each other up.