Prep Track and Field Preview: McDonell working to see where talented roster fits best in lineup

Several members of the McDonell track and field team that advanced to Division 3 sectionals in 2019 return this spring.
Those athletes will help serve as a core while others quickly find their spot in the lineup for the Macks this spring.
Sydney Flanagan (400-meter dash), Ann David (800), Elise Bormann (3,200) and Destiny Baughman (300 hurdles, high jump) each advanced to sectionals in Cameron two years ago as underclassmen and have their sights set high once again this spring.
Baughman, David, Ella Haley and Flanagan teamed up for a sectional-qualifying 1,600 relay with Ellie Eckes, David, Baughman and Flanagan being a part of the 3,200 relay that was a race from state.
The boys side returns one runner with sectional experience with Sam Tokarski competing in the 400 relay but the team isn’t short on athletes that have competed on the big stage. Max Hauser, Luke Newton, Jake Siegenthaler and Dan Anderson ran at the Division 3 state cross country championships in the fall and Corbin Holm was an alternate for the team that took eighth overall in the race.
Even with that depth of distance runner on the boys team, coach Marty Bushland said the team is going to ‘experiment’ with moving athletes around into other competitions in order to try to maximize points in search of greater overall team success.
“It’s a nice group of boys for the sprinters and there’s some good projects for the girls for sprinting,” Bushland said. :A young group of freshmen distance runners that are going to have to help because we’re moving a lot of our senior distance runners to other events where we’re hoping we can score points that we typically don’t like hurdles, triple jump, high jump and pole vault. A true track and field team.”
The squad has already flexed its top-flight potential in last Thursday’s opening meet in Ladysmith where Anderson won the 1,600 and 3,200, Siegenthaler was first in the high jump and Landon Moulton was tops in the long jump. Flanagan took first for the girls in the 100 while Eckes (1,600, 3,200), Baughman (high jump) and Paige Smiskey (shot put) were each second in their respective events.
This week is an important one for McDonell as the Macks start with the Dave Landgraf Invitational in Bloomer on Tuesday before competing at a meet hosted by Stanley-Boyd on Friday. Those two meets will give the team a chance to matchup with nearly every other Western Cloverbelt Conference foe as teams begin to size each other up.
McDonell hosts three events at Dorais Field in the regular season with the first coming on Tuesday, May 18 with the annual Father Mac Relays. The Macks host a tune-up meet on Tuesday, June 1 before capping the regular season with the Western Cloverbelt Conference championships on Tuesday, June 8.
By that point the Macks are banking on their athletes finding their best events to compete in before the postseason gets underway the next week with Division 3 regionals in Colfax on Monday, June 14 before sectionals in Cameron on Thursday, June 17 as they chase another season of success.
“It’s a good group of guys. I wish our girls numbers were higher but what we have, there’s some real quality kids within that group and there’s potential for many of the other kids,” Bushland said. “If everybody keeps making improvement as the season goes on I think we’ll be competitive.”