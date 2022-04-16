Prep Track and Field Preview: New Auburn senior Robey leads returning sectional qualifiers for Trojans

New Auburn senior Triton Robey finished one spot away from advancing to the Division 3 state track and field championships a season ago and returns along with other sectional qualifiers aiming to take the next step this spring.

Robey finished fifth at sectionals in the pole vault in 2021 and also advanced in the triple jump a season ago. The girls 400 relay team of Aliya North, Morgan Berg, Lauren Allison and Katie Reimer are also back to lead the team in sprints and mid-distance races.

Caleb Gotham (throws) and Cole Pederson (mid-distance) are back for the boys, while Evelyn Cody will add to the girls team’s mid-distance efforts.

Newcomers Paulina Weyergraf (sprints, hurdles, jumps), Andrew Gotham (throws), Joseph Reimer and Easton Rust (distance) are expected to add to the efforts for longtime New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl.

New Auburn started the Northern Badger Classic indoor meet earlier this season and is scheduled to return to action at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on April 19.

Cadott eager to grow

The Hornets have a number of athletes on both the boys and girls teams ready to make an impact.

The boys team is led by seniors Tad Weiss, Gavin Tegels, Kaleb Sonnentag and Cameron Messenger, while juniors Peter Weir, Jake Rowe, Ty Rowe and Dylan Drehmel should also take on significant duties in the lineup. Veterans on the girls team include seniors Emily Malecki, Mallory Kyes and Izzy Chady and juniors Lucy Lindeman, Haley Larsen and Julia Sedlacek.

Behind both those veteran groups are youngsters who 10th-year Cadott coach Pat Rothbauer believes can continue to work hard to break into the lineup and make an impact.

Cadott has taken part in two indoor meets so far and is scheduled to host an invite next Friday.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell returns young, growing roster

The Knights have several key athletes back for both teams for a roster that is larger than in recent years.

Dylan Bowe, Blake Anders, Avery Turany and Daniel Person are back to anchor the sprints and relays for the boys team, while Carly Vavra, Brooke Sime, Lauren Samardzich, Marcella Boehm and Haily Duffy are the top returners for the girls squad for relays and sprints.

Coach Laurie Bowe expects newcomers Carter Harycki and Will Peterson to help the boys squad in the throws, while Hunter Anders and Bentley Spangler will add to the jumps and sprints. Anastasia Burgraff, Abigayle Harrison and Emma Lechleitner are expected to add to the girls team in the sprints and mid-distance events.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell opened the season at the Northern Badger Classic meet on March 26 and is scheduled to return to action on April 19 at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

NOTE: Preview information for Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd wasn’t provided in time for this preview.

