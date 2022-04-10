Prep Track and Field Preview: Returning seniors lead the charge for McDonell

The McDonell track and field team brings back top-tier talent and youthful depth this spring.

The Macks have a pair of state qualifiers and several now seniors returning from 2021, as well as multiple additional sectional qualifiers to go with a younger crop of athletes that will get the chance to compete for coach Marty Bushland.

Seniors Dan Anderson and Destiny Baughman ended their junior campaigns at the Division 3 state track and field championships last June by competing in multiple events. Anderson finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run and 10th in the 3,200 run and is already off to a strong start in distance races this spring. He won the 3,200 at the Madison West Relays recently, edging Marquette’s Ben DeGuire by two tenths of a second and earlier in the year won the 3,200 at the Blue Devil Invite in Menomonie.

Baughman finished seventh in the triple jump and tied for ninth in the high jump at the state tournament and last month signed her letter of intent to compete for the St. Cloud State University track and field team in college. The senior is one of several members of the girls basketball team that took some time off following the team’s run to the Division 5 state tournament, but have started their practice for the spring.

“They’re talented kids,” Bushland said. “They’ll get back into the swing of things quickly.”

Sydney Flanagan advanced to sectionals in three events (200, as part of 1,600 relay and long jump), Paige Smiskey was a sectional qualifier in the shot put and Joe Janus was one meet from state in the triple jump last spring.

Eva Bushman (300 hurdles), Ellen Matott (3,200 relay), Christine Abbe (3,200 relay), Olivia Clark (3,200 relay), Isabelle Keck (pole vault, long jump), Harrison Bullard (3,200), Calvin Rineck (3,200 relay), Corbin Holm (3,200 relay) and Frederick Blair (3,200 relay) were also sectional qualifiers that return this spring for the Macks as a part of that younger group.

Bushland said the team also has a strong group of younger athletes, both earlier on in high school as well as middle school that will make an impact for the Macks in the coming years.

“We’ve got a really nice sophomore class and they’re going to be counted on heavily to help out and there’s some talent in that group,” Bushland said. “Hopefully they keep working hard and that talent will develop into some points.”

McDonell started the season with indoor meets in Menomonie on March 22 and 29 and is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday in Eleva-Strum. The Macks have a pair of home meets scheduled for Dorais Field with the first being the annual Father Mac Relays on April 26 before a smaller meet on May 10.

Right now the biggest challenge for McDonell is getting good weather to be able to practice outside consistently and getting healthy to allow those athletes to do so.

“Unfortunately we’ve got more injuries right now and just weird things than I’ve ever seen,” Bushland said. “A lot of stuff is lingering from winter sports.”

McDonell also will compete in nearby meets in Colfax (April 21), Bloomer (May 3), Stanley-Boyd (May 6) and Cadott (May 13) before Stanley-Boyd hosts the Western Cloverbelt Conference championships on May 13 with the postseason scheduled to begin with Division 3 regionals on May 23 in Durand.

