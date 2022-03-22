Prep Track and Field Preview: Returning talent, growing numbers sparks excitement for Chi-Hi

Things are looking up for the Chi-Hi track and field program.

Not just in terms of excitement for the season, but also with overall program numbers as well as returning talent and experience within those growing numbers.

The Cardinals have more than 120 athletes in the program this year including a returning state champion and several state qualifiers back as the sport looks to have its first full spring season of competition since 2019.

“The numbers are great, which is super nice,” sixth-year Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette said. “We haven’t had 120-plus athletes out for a couple years so the numbers are definitely transitioning uphill which is nice to see.”

Last year’s season started later and was shorter than normal amid COVID-19 related changes after the 2020 campaign was fully wiped out amid the initial rise of the pandemic. But the early-March start of the season is back for 2022, which means the return of the indoor season at the start of the year to go with the standard outdoor campaign.

“I’m just excited we have our first normal season in three years,” Nette said. “I’m just excited to see what the kids are going to do and how excited they’re going to be to actually have a full season this year.”

Junior Brooklyn Sandvig won a Division 1 state championship in the 400-meter dash last season while also taking third in the 100 and 200 and fifth in the long jump to cap her breakout sophomore season. Sandvig continued to run strong during the AAU season and is back ready to aim even higher.

“Brooklyn is obviously coming back and she placed at state in four events, went in four events, broke four school records last year,” Nette said. “So she’d definitely going to lead us on the girls side which is really great to see for her.”

Senior Riley Hinke returns as another experienced member of the sprinting and jumping groups while junior Natalie Schueller is the top returning pole vaulter for the girls and junior Ava Reuter is back to anchor the throwers. Sophomore Emma-lyn Stephenson earned the program’s newcomer of the year award last year and will also be a key part of the sprinting group.

Senior Brayden Warwick was a state qualifier last year in both hurdles events and was the boys team’s most valuable athlete and returns.

“He’s going to be looked at as a leader and a captain this year (and) hopefully just help lead those young kids,” Nette said of Warwick. “We had a lot of seniors that graduated last year that had those top spots so it’s those juniors from last year that are hopefully going to lead the certain event groups.”

Senior Ryan Beranek and sophomore Ben Cihasky were a part of the program’s 3,200 relay team that finished runner-up at the Big Rivers Conference championship before advancing to the Division 1 state meet. Junior Mason Howard was also a part of the relay team and was second in the 800 at the Big Rivers championships. Senior Iverson Beckwith is the top returning pole vaulter as a sectional qualifier last year and seniors Gabe Vargas and Landon Iverson and sophomore Ethan Faschingbauer will be top sprinters for the team.

Junior Solomon Mason will join Warwick in the hurdles, senior Lukas Wagner is coming off a strong cross country season and will add to the team in the distance events. The larger numbers for the program will help the team be able to fill out lineups for events, something that was a challenge at times for the program in 2021.

“We had a lot of inexperienced kids last year and they have a year under their belt,” Nette said. “The juniors obviously got a year taken away so their first year is as juniors so I’m looking for them to step into positions where they weren’t used to. The seniors I hope they’ll be leading and taking the lead with those different events and I just hope we have those younger kids that are going to be fighting and pushing for those top spots as well which we didn’t have the last few years. Hopefully we have some underclassmen that surprise us just like we did a couple years ago to push the upperclassmen to do the best they can.”

Athletes on the team will have plenty of chances to see action as the Cardinals have a full schedule including four early indoor meets. The first of those meets is Friday afternoon in Menomonie at UW-Stout for the Northern Badger Large Schools meet before returning to Stout a week later for the Stout Elite Indoor meet. Indoor action continues at UW-Eau Claire (April 5) and UW-Superior (April 8) before the Cardinals are scheduled to start outdoor competition with a home triangular at Dorais Field on April 12 which is currently the team’s lone home meet of the season.

The regular season concludes with the Big Rivers Conference championships at Menomonie on May 16 before the postseason starts a week later with Division 1 regionals in Hudson on May 23.

“I think they’re really excited,” Nette said of the season. “We didn’t have any indoor meets last year because of COVID protocols and everything that was happening with the colleges and the year prior to that. So we haven’t had indoor meets for two years now, now we have four or five so that’s going to be really nice to get those early times and distances for kids that we didn’t have the opportunity to last year.”

Schedule Date Meet March 25 at UW-Stout April 1 at UW-Stout April 5 at UW-Eau Claire April 8 at UW-Superior April 12 Chi-Hi Triangular April 14 at Menomonie April 22 at River Falls April 25 at Eau Claire North April 29 at Rice Lake May 3 at Eau Claire Memorial May 5 at La Crosse Central May 16 at Menomonie

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.