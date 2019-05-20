BLOOMER — Tucker Kempe and Cole Michaelsen each won two individual Division 2 regional track and field titles on Monday for the Blackhawks as the program hosted a regional.
Seven individuals events and one relay team won titles for the Blackhawks as the girls finished second in the team standings with 134 points behind only St. Croix Central (142). The boys took third (115) as St. Croix Central (128) completed the team sweep by topping the boys leaderboard.
The Blackhawks had 26 events finish in the top four and advance to Thursday’s Division 2 sectional in Mosinee.
Cole Michaelsen and Alex Conrad went one-two in the 1,600 meter run as Michaelsen won the event with a time of four minutes, 36.47 seconds with teammate Conrad right behind (4:38.83). Conrad then went and took first place in the 800 (2:06.93) and Michaelson added another top finish in the 3,200 (9:56.41).
Tucker Kempe raced to a win in the 300 hurdles in 42.36 and jumped his way to a title in long jump (19-11.5).
Grace Post won the long jump at 16-7 and Vanessa Jenneman (16-6.75) nearly matched her for place second. Jenneman and Post will also advance to sectionals in the 200 as Jenneman had the top finish (26.30) while Post took fourth.
The group of Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post, Vanessa Jenneman and Alexa Post finished first in both the 400 and 800 relays. The team had a time of 49.92 in the 400 relay and 1:44.14 in the 800 relay.
Kaycee Schultz will make her way to sectionals by taking second in the 100 hurdles. Also in second were Maggie Sarauer (100), Jessica Gengler (pole vault) and Leah Bleskacek (triple jump and high jump), Kempe (110 hurdles) and Fritzy Ullom (discus).
Larissa Fossum (high jump) came in third while and added a fourth place finish in the discus, as did Dalton Grambo (110 hurdles), Vaughn Zwiefelhofer (pole vault) and Austin Thur (triple jump) and Evan Simmerman (300 hurdles).
The boys 800 relay (Braedon Hoecherl, Blake Schindler, Kempe and Jace McMullin) also finished fourth
Division 3
Stanley-Boyd claims five regional titles
At Gilman, the Orioles won four individual regional titles and one relay title advancing to Thursday's sectional in Cameron.
The boys team finished with a 119.5 points to win a team title and the girls were edged by a point to Ladysmith (120) as the Oriole (119) girls finished second.
Jordan McKnight was victorious in the 100 with a time of 11.24 (100), MaKenna Endvick cleared 9-0 to win the pole vault, Jade Fredrickson leaped 15-3.75 to win the long jump and Hayley Nichols with a toss of 36-48 won the shot put. The girl 800 relay of Brielle Thompson, Hannah Hause, Kailyn Schillinger and Ashley Anderson finished first with a time of 1:58.82.
Boettcher (200), McKnight (200) and Clayton Carlson (1,600 and 3,200) had runner-up finishes and Cooper Nichols (200), Fredrickson (100), Boettcher (400 and long jump), Lucas Schmelzer (300 hurdles and high jump), Peter Nulph (discus), Hayley Nichols (discus) and the girls 400 relay (Thompson, Boettcher, Brooklyn Vircks, Anderson) took third.
Wyatt Zastrow (200), Fredrickson (300 hurdles) the boys 3,200 (Dalton McDermond, Clayton Carlson, Travis Christoph and Cody Okerglicki), 800 (Will Reynolds, Okerglickli, Lucas Schmelzer and Wyatt Zastrow), 400 (Reynolds, Cooper Nichols, Blake Nelson and Zastrow) and 1,600 relays (Cooper Nichols, Nelson, Tristan Harris and Schmelzer) came in fourth.
Andy Hinzmann had two runner-up finishes coming in second in the triple jump and 300 hurdles. The boys 3,200 relay team of Cameron Messenger, Corbin Grenz, Ethan Duck and Tad Weiss also took second.
Tabitha Sikora (high jump), girls 3,200 (Kaileigh Tice, Mary Jo Prokupek, Hailey Wellner and Abby Eiler) and 800 relays (Haylee Rowe, Autumn Bremness, Mary Jo Prokupek and Lexxie Rowe) came in third and Hinzmann (long jump), Mariah Woodford (pole vault) and Bremness (long jump) finished fourth.
Cadott finishedd seventh for the boys (50) and eighth for the girls (36).
Thorp's Molly Milliren won the 100 and 200 and 400 to advance to sectionals for the Cardinals. She finished the 100 in 12.86, the 200 in 26.17 and the 400 in 1:02.08. Thorp placed ninth for the girls (35) and 11th for the boys (3).
For Lake Holcombe/Cornell Orianna Lebal advanced in four events by taking second in the pole vault and 3,200 and third in the 800 and 1,600.
Brooke Lechleitner took second in the 400 and third in the 200 while Luke Geist advanced in the 300 hurdles with a fourth-place finish.
The Knights took sixth (53) for the girls and 10th for the boys (19).
Evelyn Fryza and Trevor Schmitt won regional titles for Gilman as did the boys 1,600 relay. Fryza finished first in the discus with a distance of 111-02 and Schmitt won the 110 hurdles in 15.61. The relay team of Torgor Crick, Dayne Tallier, Blake Wisocky and Schmitt won the race in 3:35.73.
Schmitt added a second place finish in the high jump as did Sophia Drier (800), Crick (800), Aubury Syryczuk (triple jump) the boys 800 relay (Tallier, Wisocky, Connor Mravik and Schmitt) and girls team of Drier, Ava Gunderson, Aubrey Syryczuk and Lydia Syryczuk in the 3,200 and 1,600 relays.
Tallier (100) and Evelyn Fryza (shot put) came in third and Mikayla Waichulis (3,200) had a fourth place finish.
Gilman finished fifth (61) in the boys standings and sixth for the girls (53).
McDonell's Abbe sets school record in pole vault
At Colfax, McDonell's Annabelle Abbe cleared 9-09 to win a regional title and set a school record in the pole vault.
Rachel Smiskey and Charlie Bleskachek added titles for the Macks as Smiskey won the shot put with a distance of 34-3.25 and Bleskachek finished his race in 2:01.7.
Also finishing in the top four and advancing to the sectional at Cameron were runner-up finishers Destiny Baughman (high jump), Joseph Thaler (3,200), the girls 1,600 relay (Baughman, Ann David, Ella Haley and Sydney Flanagan), boys 400 relay (Eli Swoboda, Dan Van Dyke, Sam Tokarski and JD Bohaty) and boys 3,200 relay (Sean Craker, Thaler, Caleb Thornton and Bleskachek).
Baughman (300 hurdles), Lydia Fish (3,200), Craker (800) and the girls 3,200 relay (Ellie Eckes, Ann David, Destiny Baughman and Sydney Flanagan) came in third and Flanagan (400), Elise Bormann (3,200), David (800) finished fourth.
The McDonell girls came in third with a score of 98 as Glenwood City topped the leaderboard at 138. Clear Lake (149.5) won the boys team title as McDonell came in fifth (66).
Triton Robey and Caleb Gotham finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault to advance to Thursday's sectional for New Auburn. Caleb Edinger (100 and long jump) added two fourth place finishes.
The New Auburn boys came in seventh with 37 points and the girls scored 1 to finish 11th.