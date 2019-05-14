CHETEK — Cole Michaelsen and Vanessa Jenneman each won two events for the Bloomer track and field team on Tuesday at the Heart O'North Conference championships hosted by Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Michaelsen ran to victory in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs while Jenneman took first in the 100 and 200 events. Fritzy Ullom finished first in the discus and Grace Post had the top leap in the long jump to give the Blackhawks six conference champions.
Maggie Sarauer was second in the 100 and 400 while Post finished runner-up in the 300 hurdles. Jenneman took second in the long jump and Leah Bleskacek was second in the high jump. The boys 3,200 relay team of Michaelsen, Alex Conrad, Jaden Halom and Austin Thur also came home with a second-place finish.
Conrad had two thirds (800, 1,600), Post took third in the 200 and Bleskacek finished third in the triple jump. Three relays also took third for Bloomer — the boys 1,600 team of Braedon Hoecherl, Blake Schindler, Cole Bischel and Jace McMullin, the girls 1,600 relay of Alexa Post, Skylar Zwiefelhofer, Emily Freagon and Bleskacek and the girls 3,200 team of Kylie Culver, Emily Freagon, Grace Anderson and Emma Leigh Smith.
Dalton Grambo (110 hurdles), Grace Post (100), Maggie Sarauer (200) and Alexa Post (400) finished fourth in their respective events.
The Bloomer girls finished second as a team with 132 points as Northwestern (145) won the title. The Bloomer boys were fifth (76) with Northwestern (140.5) winning that team championship as well.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Geist wins 400, discus at East Lakeland Championships
At Tony, Luke Geist took home two East Lakeland Conference championships for Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
Geist won the 400 and discus and also finished second in the 300 hurdles for the Knights. Megan Lechleitner was victorious in the discus, Wyatt Willmarth won the 800 and Orianna Lebal finished first in the pole vault as well for Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
Lebal took second in the 1,600 while Brooke Lechleitner (400) and Lebal (800) also earned third-place finishes. The girls 400 relay team of Josie Elmberg, Alycia Emmons, Brooke Lechleitner and Megan Lechleitner was also third.
Brendan Anders (800) and Austin Bowe (triple jump) were fourth in their respective events for the Knights.
Caleb Edinger came home with a second-place finish in the long jump to pace New Auburn. The boys 400 team of Edinger, Zach Fedie, Domonic Johnson and Michael Pederson finished third while Wyatt Gotham (discus) and Triton Robey (pole vault) were fourth in their respective events.
The New Auburn girls were led by the 800 relay team of Faith Baker, Kaylee Boortz, Kaitlyn Ronnestrand and Mckenzie Frank which took fifth and the 400 team of Baker, Boortz, Ronnestrand and Stephanie Fedie taking sixth.
The Cameron boys won the team championship with 191 as New Auburn (76) and Lake Holcombe/Cornell (60) were fourth and fifth, respectively. Shell Lake (174) won the girls title with the Knights fifth (60) and New Auburn seventh (12), respectively.