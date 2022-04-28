Prep Track and Field Roundup: Bloomer's Post wins two events at home invitiational

BLOOMER — Alexa Post won two events and earned four top-three finishes overall for the Bloomer girls track and field team on Thursday at a home invitational.

Post won the 300-meter hurdles in 49.47 seconds and the long jump with a top distance of 15-feet, 10-inches. She also finished second in the 400 and third in the 100.

The 800 relay team of Jensyn Skaar, Ciceky Kiecker, Makaiah Kempe and Danielle Latz won their race in 1:57.32 while Latz also won the high jump with a top leap of 4-10. Isabel Rubenzer took the top spot in the triple jump (33-3.75) and was also third in the 200.

The 400 relay team of Lauren Ruff, Karissa Petska, Kempe and Kayden McElroy-Lynch was second while Kiecker (pole vault), Latz (long jump) and Abby Iverson (shot put and discus) were third in their respective events.

Leslie Derks won the 3,200 to lead Stanley-Boyd with a time of 14:00.20. The 3,200 relay team of Derks, Adyson Gustafson, Bethany Pilgrim and Janelle Schesel was also victorious in 11:28.49. Addison Mahr was second in the 300 hurdles, Syleen Seichter and Dakota Derks were second and third in the triple jump, respectively, and the 1,600 relay team of Maralyn Boettcher, Pilgrim, Gustafson and Pilgrim was also second. Teagen Becker came home third in the high jump while the 400 relay team of Kamryn Derks, Brielle Thompson, Felicity Conley and Syleen Seichter were third.

Gilman's Grace Tallier won the 100 (12.78) and 200 (27.08) while Bailey Angell swept the throws with wins in the shot put (37-5) and discus (112-03). Claire Drier came home second in the long jump for the Pirates. Colby won the team title with 165.5 points with Bloomer second (143.5), Stanley-Boyd third (88), Gilman sixth (57) and Thorp seventh (14).

The Bloomer boys won seven events total including three relays. Gavin Gehring led a 1-2-3 finish in the 800 in 2:10.74 with Anders Michaelsen second and Clayne Swartz third. Michaelsen won the 1,600 in 4:59.33 with Willy Bischel second, Dylan Halom won the high jump in 5-0 and Benjamin Miller was first in the long jump with a best distance of 18-4. The 400 relay (Matthew Holstad, Miller, Ethan Seibel, Ian Tranby in 48.41), 1,600 relay (Holstad, Lucas Anderson, Gehring, Michaelsen in 3:48.87) and 3,200 relay (Anderson, Gehring, Josh Bresina, Jaden Ryan in 9:41.68) all came home with top finishes. Anderson was also second in the 400.

Zachary Haas won the 3,200 in 11:32.49 to lead Stanley-Boyd with Candin Yeager third. Nic Schmelzer and Aydden Martin were second and third in the 110 and 300 hurdles, respectively, while Zack Boes (pole vault) and Chase Sturm (shot put) were second. Cameron Kohls (high jump) and Nick Ciszak (discus) were third in their respective events, as was the 1,600 relay team of Reece Trunkel, Schmelzer, Marten and Madden Mahr.

The Gilman 800 relay team of Troy Duellman, Branden Ustianowski, Max Ustianowski and Brady McAlpine finished first with a time of 1:48.91 and the 400 relay team of Gabe Brunner, Caleb Marion, Zack Marion and Max Ustianowski was third. Thorp's 800 team of Evan Hoehn, Daniel Mathison, Warren Borowski and Dylan Mattson took second.

Cadott wins four events in Augusta

At Augusta, the Hornets won four events total at the Augusta invitational.

Lucy Lindeman was victorious in the discus with a toss of 93-6 while the 3,200 relay team of Mckenna Steinke, Haley Larson, Lyla Weggen and Mia Weggen in 12:31.61 while the team of Jaycee Stephens, Mckenna Harel, Maria Cuahua and Lindeman were second. Julia Sedlacek (pole vault), Emma Kowalczyk (triple jump, 100 hurdles) and Mallory Kyes (100) were second in individual action while two relays were runners-up with the 800 team of Kyes, Adrianna Goodman, Kendall Webster and Sedlacek and the 1,600 team of Kowalczyk, Webster, Lindeman and Stephens.

The Cadott girls won the team scoring with 149.5 points with Eleva-Strum second at 120.5.

The boys 3,200 relay team of Ethan Kerschner, Sage Handrick, Ty Rowe and Jacob Rowe won their race in 10:47.73 while Kaleb Sonnentag finished first in the 300 hurdles in 44.60. Cameron Messenger (triple jump) and Gavin Tegels (shot put) were second in their respective events.

The Cadott boys were fourth with 93 points as Augusta (154.5) took first.

