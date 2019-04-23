EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi track and field team won six events on Tuesday at the Big Rivers Conference/Middle Border Conference Battle hosted at Eau Claire North.
Ty Wiberg finished first in the 100-meter and 1,600 wheelchair events while JD Czech won the discus, Ella Behling ran to victory in the 800, Maddie Helland earned a win in the 300 hurdles and Alyssa Potts was victorious in the triple jump.
The Cardinals also earned four runner-up finishes — two from Dorian Anderson in the 100 and 1,600 wheelchair events along with Jazmine Johnson in the 100 hurdles and Madalyn Schmidley in the pole vault.
Mitchel Metzenbauer (400), Jacob Thompson (discus) and Riley Hinke (triple jump) each earned third-place finishes in their events while Ben LeMay (800), Ryan Beranek (1,600), the boys 3,200 relay, Czech (shot put), the girls 800 relay team of Kaitlyn Buckli, Hinke, Marissa Monpas and Samantha Riedel and Potts (long jump) had fourth-place finishes.
LeMay (1,600), Brayden Warwick (110 hurdles), Nicholas Rothbauer (300 hurdles), Tyler Robarge (high jump), Aaliyah McMillan (400) and Helland (long jump) were fifth in their respective events. The Osceola boys (149.5) and Eau Claire Memorial girls (115.2) won team titles with the Chi-Hi girls (90) and boys (82) finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Geist wins discus at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
At Chetek, Luke Geist earned a victory in the discus to lead Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
Geist also finished third in the 400 for the Knights. Brooke Lechleitner (400) and Orianna Lebal (pole vault) each finished runner-up with Lebal adding a third-place finish in the 800.
Lechleitner took fourth in the 800 and Austin Bowe was fifth in the triple jump for the Knights.
Caleb Edinger finished fifth in the long jump to lead the way for New Auburn. The boys 400 relay team of Edinger, Michael Pederson, Zach Fedie and Domonic Johnson also earned a fifth-place finish. The girls 400 relay team of Violet Hyke, Stephanie Fedie, Kaylee Boortz and Faith Baker was eighth to lead the New Auburn girls team.
St. Croix Falls swept the boys (205) and girls (142) team championships. The Lake Holcombe/Cornell and New Auburn boys tied for eighth (20) while the Knight girls team was ninth (32) and Trojans finished 11th (1).
Stanley-Boyd girls take second at Colby
At Colby, the Oriole girls team finished runner-up at the Colby invite.
Jade Fredrickson ran to victory in the 100 and 200 sprints for Stanley-Boyd with Maralyn Boettcher jumping to victory in the long jump.
Leslie Derks (1,600), Fredrickson (300 hurdles) and the 3,200 relay were each third. The 1,600 relay, McKenna Endvick (pole vault) and Hayley Nichols (shot put) were fourth while Kaitlyn Schillinger (pole vault) and Ashley Anderson (100) had fifth-place finishes. The Oriole girls finished with 85 points as Marathon (190.5) rolled to the team title.
The Stanley-Boyd boys were third (95) as a team with Marathon (221) completing the sweep.
Jordan McKnight also won the 100 and 200 runs while LJ Schmelzer was victorious in the high jump. The boys 400 relay team of Willy Reynolds, Tristan Harris, Blake Nelson and Wyatt Zastrow was second with Schmelzer taking third in the 300 hurdles. The boys 800 (Reynolds, Cole Okerglicki, Peter Nulph and Blake Nelson) and 1,600 (Schmelzer, Cooper Nichols, Nelson and McKnight) relays were also each third.
Clayton Carlson (800), Dalton McDermond (3,200) and the boys 3,200 relay team of McDermond, Travis Christoph, Matt Brown and Chris Tuma brought home fourth-place finishes.
Zastrow (200) and McDermond (pole vault) were fifth in their respective events.
