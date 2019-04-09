The Chi-Hi track and field team won 12 events on Tuesday at its home invitational at Dorais Field.
The girls team won seven events while the boys took home five titles in the first outdoor competition of the year for the Cardinals.
Ella Behling earned a victory in the 800-meter run, timing in at two minutes, 35 seconds for the Cardinals. Alyssa Potts had the top distance in the triple jump at 33 feet and Madison Helland won the 300 hurdles in 51.25.
The Chi-Hi girls earned three relay wins as the 400 team of Marissa Monpas, Kaitlyn Buckli, Evelyn Kelly and Riley Hinke won in 58.51, the 3,200 unit of Emma Eslinger, Behling, Marnie Barth and Megan Ludy ran to a win in 11:17.60 and the 400 throwers relay team of Alycea Vranish, Brystal Roshell, Sophie Hedrington and Genevieve Brehmer earned the win in 1:06.78.
Nadia Detlaff tied for the win in the pole vault with a height of six feet.
JD Czech swept first place in the throws for the Cardinals, winning both the discus (140-10) and shot put (41-8). Tyler Robarge earned a win in the high jump with a best height of 5-4. Two relay teams brought home first-place finishes for the boys — the 800 relay of Aiden Sherbinow, Landon Brunke, Samuel Peterson and Drew Post (1:48.69) and the 3,200 team of Noah Graffunder, Ben LeMay, Robarge and Keyton Solberg (9:00.99).
Samantha Riedel (triple jump), Roshell (shot put), the 400 relay team of Kaylee Launderville, Alexa Mercier, Laney Mercier and Anna Uttecht and the 400 throwers relay unit of Halei Nelson, Serena Peterson, Sydnea Berg and Megan Sworski each took second. Helland was third in the long jump and 100, Barth was third in the 800 and Aisha Browman tied for third in the shot put.
Cameron Gates was second to Robarge in the high jump, LeMay took second in the 800 and the 400 relay (Wyatt Keyeski, David Dvoracek, Tyler Bohland, Mitchel Metzenbauer) and 800 relay (Kegan Gerlach, Steele Brook, Jordan Simonson, Iverson Cruz) were each second.
LeMay (high jump), Brayden Warwick (110 hurdles), Nicholas Rothbauer (300 hurdles), Hunter Hayes (triple jump), Dvoracek (long jump) and Jacob Thompson (shot put) were third in their respective individual events. Three relays took third — the 800 team of Gabe Laus, Adam Nardin, Tyler Dean and Zandy Slowiak, the 3,200 relay of Ryan Beranek, Christian Aronsen, Logan Scott and Riley Sweeney and the 400 throwers team of Bryant Petska, Grant Crank, Thompson and Czech.
The Chi-Hi boys were second in the team standings with 50.5 points as Eau Claire Memorial (83.5) took first. The Eau Claire Memorial girls (85.16) were first in team standings with Chi-Hi second (42.33).
Cadott's Hinzmann, Stanley-Boyd's Frederickson each win three events at Eleva-Strum
At Eleva, Andy Hinzmann and Jade Frederickson each won three events at the Eleva-Strum Early Bird Invite.
Cadott's Hinzmann won the 300 hurdles (43.57), long jump (19-0.5) and triple jump (41-0) events for the Hornets and finished second in the 110 hurdles. Two relays also earned victories as the girls 1,600 team of Kaileigh Tice, Lexxie Rowe, Haylee Rowe and Abby Eiler (4:56.87) and the 3,200 team of Abby Eiler, Hailey Wellner, Mary Jo Prokupek and Tice (12:01.32) finished first.
Tabitha Sikora (high jump), Noah Kahl (high jump) and the boys 800 relay of Kaleb Sonnentag, Michael Pecha, James Pfeiffer and Ethan Duck took second while Hallie Solie (100 hurdles), Zach Drew (3,200), the boys 1,600 team of Pecha, Duck, Sonnentag and Pfeiffer and the boys 3,200 relay unit of Zach Drew, Corbin Grenz, Tad Weiss and Cameron Messenger were each third. Pfeiffer finished fifth in the 300 hurdles as well for the Hornets.
Stanley-Boyd's Fredrickson finished first in the 100 (13.63), 200 (28.86) and 300 hurdles (51.98) for the Orioles, joined in victory by Hayley Nichols in the shot put (33-5.5) and LJ Schmelzer in the high jump (5-6). Clayton Carlson was runner-up in the 1,600 and 3,200, Cooper Nichols was second in the 400, Schmelzer finished second in the 300 hurdles and Peter Nulph was second in the discus. The boys 400 relay team of Willy Reynolds, Nichols, Blake Nelson and Wyatt Zastrow also came home with a runner-up finish.
The girls 400 relay team of Brielle Thompson, Maralyn Boettcher, McKenna Endvick and Ashley Anderson along with the girls 3,200 team of Hannah Melville, Hailey Schneider, Mia Smart and Kassi Johnson were each third, as was Boettcher in the long jump and Madelynn Green in the shot put.
Boettcher (200), Nichols (discus), Zastrow (100), Schmelzer (110 hurdles) and Nulph (shot put) all finished fourth with Green (discus) and Dalton McDermond (3,200) taking fifth in their respective events.
Elk Mound (106) and Durand (91) won the boys and girls team titles, respectively. The Cadott (96) and Stanley-Boyd (89) boys were second and third, respectively, while the Stanley-Boyd (86) girls were second and Cadott girls were sixth (46.5).
Bloomer's Post earns two wins at Baldwin-Woodville
At Baldwin, Grace Post won two events for the Blackhawks at the Baldwin-Woodville meet.
Post finished at the top of the standings in the 100 (13.39) and long jump (16-1) as she picked up two of six event wins for the 'Hawks. Vanessa Jenneman won the 200 (27.63), the girls 400 relay team was victorious (51.86), Cole Michaelson was first in the 800 (2:07.49) and Alex Conrad earned a win in the 3,200 (10:39.04).
Kaycee Schultz (100 hurdles), Jenneman (long jump), Larissa Fossum (discus) and the boys 800 relay took second with Alexa Post (200) and Austin Thur (triple jump) finishing third. Fossum also tied for third in the high jump.
Kylie Culver (1,600), Conrad (300 hurdles) and Thur (long jump) finished fourth, as did the boys 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams. Maggie Sarauer and Jessica Gengler tied for fourth in the pole vault.
Grace Anderson (1,600) and Jaden Halom (3,200) were fifth in their respective events.
The Bloomer girls (106) were second in team standings and the boys (69.5) were fifth as Hayward (136) and Somerset (118) won the the girls and boys team championships, respectively.