SPENCER — Stanley-Boyd senior Jordan McKnight had a performance to remember on Tuesday, earning victories in four events for the Orioles at the Spencer meet.
McKnight earned the top spot in the 100-meter dash (10.72 seconds), 200 (23.18), 400 (52.61) and long jump (19-feet, 5-inches) in a dominant day for the senior.
Leslie Derks picked up a win in the 800 (2:45.66) while LJ Schmelzer was victorious in the high jump (6-0).
Ashley Anderson (100), Jade Fredrickson (200), Maralyn Boettcher (400), Schmelzer (300 hurdles), Hayley Nichols (shot put), Clayton Carlson (high jump) and the boys 1,600 relay team of Schmelzer, Cooper Nichols, Blake Nelson and Carlson had runner-up finishes.
Schmelzer (110 hurdles), Boettcher (200), Nichols (discus) and McKenna Endvick (pole vault) picked up thirds individually. The girls 400 team of Brielle Thompson, Boettcher, Brooklyn Vircks and Anderson as well as the 3,200 team of Hannah Melville, Kassi Johnson, Hailey Schneider and Kailyn Schillinger were third in relays.
The Stanley-Boyd boys were second in team scoring with 147 points with the girls third at 111. Marathon swept the boys (184) and girls (170) titles.
Chi-Hi's Czech, Potts win titles at Onalaska
At Onalaska, JD Czech and Alyssa Potts each earned a victory and at least one second-place finish to lead the Cardinals at the Onalaska invite.
Czech won the discus with a top toss of 144-feet, 07-inches while taking second in the shot put. Potts was victorious in the long jump with a best leap of 14-6 while finishing runner-up in the triple jump and 300-meter hurdles.
Brayden Warwick took third in the 110 hurdles and Nick Rees was third in the 300 hurdles.
Gabe Vargas (400), Ryan Beranek (1,600) and Warwick (300 hurdles) were fourth in their respective events with David Dvoracek fifth in the 400.
Noah Graffunder (800) took sixth with Beranek and Logan Scott seventh in the 800 and 1,600, respectively. Dvoracek (100) and Rico DeLeon (long jump) had ninth-place finishes and Tyler Robarge tied for ninth in the high jump.
Madalyn Schmidley finished second in the pole vault.
Megan Ludy took fourth in the 100, sixth in the 400 and ninth in the 200.
Kaitlyn Buckli (100) and Potts (100 hurdles) logged sixth-place finishes, Lizzy Bowe, Halei Nelson and Brystal Roshell finished 7-8-9 in the shot put while Bowe was also eighth in the discus.
Theresa Nichols was ninth in the 400, Marissa Monpas took 10th in the 100 and Nadia Detlaff tied for 10th in the pole vault.