JD Czech and Jacob Thompson enter each track and field meet with a simple, yet lofty goal — to take the top two spots in whatever event they’re both competing in.
The Chi-Hi duo did just that at Monday’s Division 1 regional in Menomonie as Czech and Thompson finished first and second, respectively, in the discus to advance to Thursday’s sectionals at D.C. Everest.
Czech won the regional title with a best toss of 154-feet, 08-inches while Thompson took second at 136-01. It was the best throw of the season for each.
“It’s nice going into meets having this ‘We want to sweep the meet’ mentality. It’s a competition, but at the end of the day we’re both teammates and we’re both encouraging each other,” Czech said. “Before we throw we’re encouraging each other, cheering each other on.
“It’s pretty fun at meets when you have someone you can cheer for like that.”
Czech also won the shot put title (51-00) and is looking for a return to trip to the state championships in the discus after taking 17th a season ago. The senior and St. Cloud State University football commit Czech enjoys the pressure and tension that high profile sectional competition brings.
“You’ve got to be able to thrive off of pressure,” Czech said. “You can’t think about it too much but at the same time you want to show everyone up that doesn’t think you’ll be able to perform.”
The junior Thompson enters his first sectional and believes a key to success for the duo has been season-long improvement with an emphasis on being at their best for the postseason.
“It’s all about sitting there and making sure you’re not getting too mad over not taking first or second in a meet, (like the) home meet (in April) that’s one of the first times you’ve thrown the discus,” Thompson said. “You make sure you’re calm and just working on the form throughout the entire season.”
Thompson picked up more than 20 feet in distance in his best throw from the Big Rivers Conference championship to the regional. Another pickup like that could send Thompson to La Crosse next week.
“(It’s about) staying calm, cool and collected and throwing the best that I possibly can because I know that if I stay calm and cool and focus on myself, I can make it to state,” Thompson said.
Czech and Thompson are seeded second and fifth, respectively, out of the eight sectional competitors and will need to finish in the top three to qualify for state.
“We definitely want both of us to go down to state as a pair and make a good showing for Chippewa Falls track,” Czech said.
Record setter
McDonell senior Annabelle Abbe enters Thursday’s Division 3 sectional in Cameron with plenty of momentum.
Abbe earned a regional championship in the pole vault on Monday in Colfax by clearing 9-9. She bested the previous school record mark of 9-6, held by Cassie Hunt.
Abbe is the top seed for sectionals, just in front of Unity’s Raegan Sorensen and Webster’s Jeni Peterson who are both at 9-6.
With a top-four finish at sectionals, Abbe would become the first McDonell girl to advance to state in the event since Caitlin Abramczak finished 14th at the Division 3 state championships in 2007.
Busy Lebal
Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior Orianna Lebal will once again have a busy day at sectionals.
The Knights standout advanced out of Monday’s Division 3 regional in Gilman in four events — the 1,600, 800, 3,200 and pole vault.
Lebal took third in the 1,600 and 3,200 at sectionals last year, along with a fifth-place finish in the pole vault. Lebal advanced to state in all three events even without a top-four finish in the pole vault, as her height of 9-6 matched the height of a sectional champion elsewhere and thus she received a special qualifier exemption.
Throughout her four years with the Knights, Lebal has qualified for sectionals in 14 out of a possible 16 times (a maximum of four events per year) and also was a four-time qualifier as a sophomore.
Others also busy
Lebal isn’t the only competitor that will be in four events at sectionals, as a number of other athletes parlayed strong regional performances into busy sectional schedules.
Grace Post, Vanessa Jenneman and Maggie Sarauer will be in action in four events for Bloomer. The trio will team up with Alexa Post in the 400 and 800 relays after winning regional championships on Monday in Bloomer. Grace Post is in individual action in the 200 as well as the long jump where she is seeded second overall. Jenneman is the top seed in the 200 and third seed just behind Post in the long jump. Sarauer is seeded third in the 100 and will also be in action in the pole vault.
Bloomer senior Tucker Kempe will run in both the 110 and 300 hurdles along with competing in the triple jump and being a part of the team’s 800 relay.
Stanley-Boyd’s sophomore Jade Fredrickson will be in action in four sectional events in Cameron — 100, 200, 300 hurdles and long jump. Oriole teammate Maralyn Boettcher is also competing in four events as she takes part in the 200, 400, long jump and as a part of the 400 relay.
