After qualifying for the Division 3 state meet last year in the triple jump and as a part of the 800 and 3,200 relays, Hinzmann wanted to push himself in a multitude of individual events in final year of high school.
“I just wanted to come back fresh and I wanted to beat my PRs from last year right away early in the season, which I’ve already done that,” Hinzmann said, “and I knew coming back we weren’t going to have as strong of a relay team so I wanted to focus more on individuals and getting stronger and faster overall.”
Hinzmann jumped to an eighth-place finish at state with a distance of 41-feet, 4.75-inches in the triple jump, but with an offseason of work he has already topped his longest distance last year by an inch with a jump of 42-5.5 at a triangular at Durand. In the hurdles he’s seen his times improve with a season-best 43.57 seconds in the 300 and 17.06 in the 110. He’s shaved off more than a full second (18.15) from his best 110 last year and has also beaten his fastest 300 time (43.89), which both placed him fifth in the final county honor roll last season.
Hinzmann credits his work in the weight room to his fast start to the track and field season.
“It doesn’t feel like I’m running faster but my times have improved,” Hinzmann said. “I just think that I’ve gotten stronger in the offseason and overall quicker.”
Cadott coach Pat Rothbauer said Hinzmann has become a ‘workout beast,’ taking advantage of every opportunity in the weight room. Rothbauer said his desire to improve shows during the offseason and he pays attention to detail always working to improve upon his personal records.
“He always keeps track of his PRs,” Rothbauer said of Hinzmann. “He expects himself to get a PR every meet and he just comes in really focused and I would say just that desire to continuously improve (is the difference).”
Rothbauer thinks Hinzmann could really see some improvement with his long jump distance as he is less seasoned in the event and some changes in technique could open up the possibility of farther jumps. With weather being unpredictable the amount of time practicing outdoors, Hinzmann could also see his hurdle numbers take another step forward as he gets more time on the track rather than practicing technique in the school hallways.
Hinzmann has taken on the role of a captain for the Hornets this season and Rothbauer said he has become more of vocal leader. Hinzmann has previously been able to lead through his actions, setting the tone for what it takes to be successful, but now he is able to lend others advice and push his teammates to improve.
“Tremendous lead-by-example type of guy...” Rothbauer said of Hinzmann. “He’s become more vocal (this season). He’s a senior now and he’s a great leader, he never runs anyone down but he’s not afraid to step in and give somebody some advice.”
Hizmann expects a lot from himself. Along with another trip to state among Hinzmann’s goals there are a few numbers he wants to reach. He isn’t too far off from a couple of Cadott school records. His best triple jump falls a little more than two feet short of the program record of 44-7. Although he has hasn’t dedicated as much time to the long jump in his career Hinzmann is 11 inches away from breaking the best long jump in Hornet history (21-9).
“I just want to put my name on the record board at Cadott and then I would like to make it down to state and get on a podium,” Hinzmann said.
Influenced by the senior leadership on the team when he was a freshman, Hinzmann wants to provide that same type of the motivation for the underclassmen. His commitment to excelling in a variety events has provided a positive impact for the Hornets as Hinzmann has seen the work he put into the offseason show in his early-season results.
“(He’s) exactly the kind of guy everybody would like in their program,” Rothbauer said of Hinzmann. “Not only a great athlete but a great leader and somebody that other kids really look up to.”