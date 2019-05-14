CADOTT — The Stanley-Boyd track and field team broke out the brooms on Tuesday at the Western Cloverbelt Conference championships as the boys and girls swept team championships.
The Stanley-Boyd girls finished with 156 points with McDonell (122) taking second, Cadott (62) in sixth and Thorp (43) in eighth. The Oriole boys scored 174 points, well in front of Eau Claire Regis (134) for the top spot with McDonell fourth (97), Cadott fifth (62) and Thorp eighth (43).
The Orioles had no shortage of strong performances to help set the tone in the victories. Jordan McKnight won three events individually with wins in the 100-meter, 200 and 400 while Jade Fredrickson won the long jump, Hayley Nichols took first in the shot put and the boys 1,600 relay team of Blake Nelson, Cooper Nichols, Tristan Harris and LJ Schmelzer took the top spot.
Fredrickson had second-place finishes in the 100 and 300 while Maralyn Boettcher brought home three runner-up finishes — 200, 400 and long jump. Leslie Derks was second in the 1,600, as was Clayton Carlson in the 800. Schmelzer (high jump), Dalton McDermond (pole vault), Harris (triple jump), Nichols (discus) and Peter Nulph (discus) were all second in their events individually while the girls 400 relay of Brielle Thompson, Boettcher, Brooklyn Vircks and Ashley Anderson was second.
Carlson (1,600), Nichols (400), Wyatt Zastrow (200), Madelynn Green (shot put) and the girls 800 relay team of Thompson, Hannah Hause, McKenna Endvick and Anderson were each third.
Charlie Bleskachek and Destiny Baughman each scored a pair of event wins to lead McDonell as Bleskachek won the 800 and 1,600 while Baughman finished at the top of the standings in the 300 hurdles and high jump.
Joseph Thaler ran to victory in the 3,200 as Stanley-Boyd’s Carlson finished third and Annabelle Abbe earned a conference championship in the pole vault for the Macks.
Bleskachek took second in the 400, joined with second-place finishes by Ann David (800), Abbe (triple jump), Rachel Smiskey (shot put) and the boys 3,200 relay team of Sean Craker, Max Hauser, Caleb Thornton and Thaler.
Lydia Fish (800) and JD Bohaty (triple jump) were third in their respective events.
Cadott’s Andy Hinzmann won the triple jump and took second in the 300 hurdles and long jump to lead the Hornets. Cadott also had strong finishes from relays with the boys 800 team of Kaleb Sonnentag, James Pfeiffer, Michael Pecha and Zach Drew, the girls 1,600 relay of Kaileigh Tice, Lexxie Rowe, Autumn Bremness and Hailey Wellner and the boys 1,600 team of Pfeiffer, Sonnentag, Pecha and Hinzmann each taking second. The girls 3,200 relay (Abby Eiler, Mary Jo Prokupek, Wellner and Tice) and 400 relay (Rowe, Haylee Rowe, Bremness and Tabitha Sikora) each finished third.
Thorp’s Molly Milliren swept the sprints with wins in the 100, 200 and 400 while Joey Carlson (pole vault) and Kaitlyn Seehaver (discus) each finished third in their respective events.
