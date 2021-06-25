Prep Track and Field State: Chi-Hi's Anderson wins boys 100-meter wheelchair race, sets new school record in the process

LA CROSSE — Dorian Anderson has experienced plenty of track time at the state championships during his high school career.
He helped the Chi-Hi program win two team championships before last year’s season was canceled.
On Friday afternoon, the senior earned a championship all for himself as he raced to victory in the boys 100-meter wheelchair event with a time of 18.89 seconds, setting a school record on his way to the title. Anderson beat out Parkview’s Isaac Morris (19.11) and Indian Trail Academy’s Josh Jundt (20.11) for the top spot. Anderson took the school record from his old teammate Ty Wiberg.
“Amazing,” Anderson said of winning the title. “I had a goal to beat my friend (Wiberg), and he had the school record. So I put it all out on the track and just gave it my all and I got it.”
The victory came in the third of four events Anderson competed in on Friday. The senior closed the day by taking third in the 400 in 1:14.45 as Marshfield Columbus’ Noah Eckelberg won the race in 57.83.
Anderson opened his busy day on the track by taking third in the boys 1,600 wheelchair event, finishing third with a time of 5:33.64. Eckelberg won the race in 4:18.89, setting a meet record in the process.
The senior Anderson was sixth in the wheelchair shot put with a top toss of 16 feet, 3.5 inches. The throw came in Anderson’s final attempt of the day. Eckelberg won the event at 25-10 with Morris second at 25-4.
This year marks the 10-year anniversary the the launch of the WIAA wheelchair state tournament, and the Cardinals have had a presence for most of those seasons. Ally Lehmann was the first wheelchair athlete from Chi-Hi to compete at state, beginning in 2015 before Wiberg in 2017 and Anderson in 2018.
Anderson and Wiberg teamed up to win team wheelchair championships in 2018 and 2019 after Wiberg and Marquette’s Joe Schubert tied for the team crown in 2017. Last year’s spring sports season and the subsequent state championships were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, denying the duo the chance to go for a three-peat.
The division has grown through the years, and Anderson is proud of the part he and the Cardinals have played in it.
“I love seeing growth,” Anderson said. “It’s cool to see all the other kids improve and see myself improve. I’m happy to see myself improve a lot.”
Anderson earned second-place finishes in the 100 and 1,600 in 2019 along with a fourth in the 400 and fifth in the shot put. He was third as a freshman in the 800 in 2018, fourth in the 400, sixth in the 100 and seventh in the shot put.
But in his final shot to win an individual state title, Anderson put down a time to take the title and has plenty of fond memories to look back on.
“(I’m going to remember) how much hard work it is and how much I had to put in it and actually pay attention and try my best,” Anderson said.
Zwiefelhofer ties for 12th in pole vault
Bloomer senior Vaughn Zwiefelhofer capped his prep track and field career by tying for 12th place in the Division 2 pole vault.
Zwiefelhofer finished even with Catholic Memorial’s Logan Flanagan and Winneconne’s Mason Wicinsky after clearing 12-6. Zwiefelhofer cleared 12-0 on his first attempt, stayed alive with a successful vault at 12-6 and went out at 13 feet.
Osceola’s Luke Haase earned the state championship by clearing 14-10.
Stanley-Boyd’s Nichols 15th in 400
Stanley-Boyd junior Cooper Nichols finished in 15th place in the Division 2 400.
Nichols timed in at 53.11 as Shorewood’s Nathan Cumberbatch won the championship with a 48.55.