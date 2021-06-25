Prep Track and Field State: Chi-Hi's Anderson wins boys 100-meter wheelchair race, sets new school record in the process

This year marks the 10-year anniversary the the launch of the WIAA wheelchair state tournament, and the Cardinals have had a presence for most of those seasons. Ally Lehmann was the first wheelchair athlete from Chi-Hi to compete at state, beginning in 2015 before Wiberg in 2017 and Anderson in 2018.

Anderson and Wiberg teamed up to win team wheelchair championships in 2018 and 2019 after Wiberg and Marquette’s Joe Schubert tied for the team crown in 2017. Last year’s spring sports season and the subsequent state championships were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, denying the duo the chance to go for a three-peat.

The division has grown through the years, and Anderson is proud of the part he and the Cardinals have played in it.

“I love seeing growth,” Anderson said. “It’s cool to see all the other kids improve and see myself improve. I’m happy to see myself improve a lot.”

Anderson earned second-place finishes in the 100 and 1,600 in 2019 along with a fourth in the 400 and fifth in the shot put. He was third as a freshman in the 800 in 2018, fourth in the 400, sixth in the 100 and seventh in the shot put.

But in his final shot to win an individual state title, Anderson put down a time to take the title and has plenty of fond memories to look back on.