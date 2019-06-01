LA CROSSE — Dorian Anderson and Ty Wiberg used consistent performances to pile up points on the way to a repeat boys team wheelchair state championship during the final day of the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The duo finished with 50 points, taking the top spot as Marshfield Columbus came home second with 36 and Parkview was third with 27.
Wiberg and Anderson opened competition on Friday by taking second and fifth, respectively, in the shot put before a busy Saturday with plenty of near-the-front finishes.
Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
"Coming into this we were looking at all the points and how everything would stack up and we were like we have to stay consistent with how we're placing — whether that be first, second (or) third we've just got to stay consistent," Wiberg said.
Anderson took second in the 100 (20.00 seconds) and 1,600 (5:21.04) events while also finishing fourth in the 400. Anderson was runner-up to Marshfield Columbus' Noah Eckelberg in the 1,600 while finishing behind only Wisconsin Lutheran's Travis Beckler in the 100.
"I was really surprised by those seconds," Anderson said of his two runner-up finishes. "I did not expect that."
Wiberg earned third-place finishes in the 400 (1:12.50) and 800 (2:25.24) while also coming home fourth in the 1,600. Wiberg's fourth came in his first event of the day. The junior entered the weekend as the two-time defending state champion in the event but battled equipment issues before rebounding to post two thirds.
"This will be a good learning experience," Wiberg said. "Now I can go back and train harder for next season and be even faster."
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.
Wiberg also tied for the team championship as a freshman before teaming up with Anderson to win it outright in 2018 and 2019.
The duo hits the offseason another state team championship for the trophy case, but doesn't plan on relaxing. Wiberg is training to compete in Grandma's Marathon later this month in Duluth while Anderson said he plans on being active with his training this summer.
"After last season I didn't get to work out as much," Anderson said. "So working out more would probably be my main focus."
Czech takes 20th in shot put
Chi-Hi senior JD Czech capped his prep career by taking 20th place in the Division 1 shot put, logging a top toss of 46-feet, 4.25-inches.
Czech, a St. Cloud State University football commit, finished 10th on Friday in the discus and won a sectional championship in the event.
Fond du Lac's Andrew Stone won the shot put title with a best throw of 61-3, sweeping the throws after winning the discus on Friday.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Kaylynn Imsande
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Kaylynn Imsande
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Kaylynn Imsande
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg (left) and Dorian Anderson (right)
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg (left) and Dorian Anderson (right) pose with their boys wheelchair team state championship trophy on Saturday afternoon at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Ed Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Ed Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Ed Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Gilman's Evelyn Fryza makes a warmup toss.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren runs in the 100-meter dash.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight, Colfax's Jeremy Artist
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight, Colfax's Jeremy Artist
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight, Colfax's Jeremy Artist
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Rachel Smiskey
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Rachel Smiskey
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson (left) and Parkview's Isaac Morris (right)
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's coach Pat Rothbauer (left) and Andy Hinzmann (right)
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer coach Nick Schumacher and Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Sam Zbornik
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Sam Zbornik
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer warms up before the girls 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (foreground) watches her youngster sister Alexa Post cross the finish line to win the 800-meter relay state championship.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Alexa Post (right)
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Alexa Post (right)
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Maggie Sarauer (right) celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Maggie Sarauer (right) celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Maggie Sarauer (right) celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's (from left) Alexa Post, Grace Post, Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Grace Post, Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman pose on the podium after winning the Division 2 state championship in the 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell coach Marty Bushland celebrates with Rachel Smiskey after Smiskey took fifth in the Division 3 shot put.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Division 2 400-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Division 2 400-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post smiles as she crosses the finish line to win the Division 2 400-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post and Maggie Sarauer hug after winning the 400-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post and Maggie Sarauer hug after winning the 400-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Gilman's Torger Crick
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Gilman's Torger Crick
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek competes in the Division 3 800-meter run on Saturday afternoon at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
Subscribe to Breaking News