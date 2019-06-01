{{featured_button_text}}
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19

Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg (left) and Dorian Anderson (right) pose with their boys wheelchair team state championship trophy on Saturday afternoon at La Crosse.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

LA CROSSE — Dorian Anderson and Ty Wiberg used consistent performances to pile up points on the way to a repeat boys team wheelchair state championship during the final day of the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The duo finished with 50 points, taking the top spot as Marshfield Columbus came home second with 36 and Parkview was third with 27.

Wiberg and Anderson opened competition on Friday by taking second and fifth, respectively, in the shot put before a busy Saturday with plenty of near-the-front finishes.

"Coming into this we were looking at all the points and how everything would stack up and we were like we have to stay consistent with how we're placing — whether that be first, second (or) third we've just got to stay consistent," Wiberg said.

Anderson took second in the 100 (20.00 seconds) and 1,600 (5:21.04) events while also finishing fourth in the 400. Anderson was runner-up to Marshfield Columbus' Noah Eckelberg in the 1,600 while finishing behind only Wisconsin Lutheran's Travis Beckler in the 100.

"I was really surprised by those seconds," Anderson said of his two runner-up finishes. "I did not expect that."

Wiberg earned third-place finishes in the 400 (1:12.50) and 800 (2:25.24) while also coming home fourth in the 1,600. Wiberg's fourth came in his first event of the day. The junior entered the weekend as the two-time defending state champion in the event but battled equipment issues before rebounding to post two thirds.

"This will be a good learning experience," Wiberg said. "Now I can go back and train harder for next season and be even faster."

Wiberg also tied for the team championship as a freshman before teaming up with Anderson to win it outright in 2018 and 2019.

The duo hits the offseason another state team championship for the trophy case, but doesn't plan on relaxing. Wiberg is training to compete in Grandma's Marathon later this month in Duluth while Anderson said he plans on being active with his training this summer.

"After last season I didn't get to work out as much," Anderson said. "So working out more would probably be my main focus."

Czech takes 20th in shot put

Chi-Hi senior JD Czech capped his prep career by taking 20th place in the Division 1 shot put, logging a top toss of 46-feet, 4.25-inches.

Czech, a St. Cloud State University football commit, finished 10th on Friday in the discus and won a sectional championship in the event.

Fond du Lac's Andrew Stone won the shot put title with a best throw of 61-3, sweeping the throws after winning the discus on Friday.

