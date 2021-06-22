Prep Track and Field State Notebook: Multi-sport spring athletes Tallier, Angell stay busy at Division 3 state for Gilman

Fittingly a busy spring sports season for Gracie Tallier and Bailey Angell will conclude Thursday with another jam-packed day.

The Gilman sophomore Tallier and freshman Angell have balanced competing in two sports this spring for the Pirates and will conclude their season on Thursday at the Division 3 state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.

Tallier will be in action in three events, running individually in the 100- and 200-meter dash races while also as a part of Gilman’s 1,600 relay team with Sophia Drier, Ava Gunderson, Abby Krug and Aubrey Syryczuk. The sophomore has made the most of her first spring sports season after a potential freshman campaign was ended before it could even begin last spring amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the season. Tallier is seeded 12th in both the 100 (13.06) and 200 (27.32) preliminaries and will look to secure a top-10 time to compete in the finals later that day.