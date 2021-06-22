Prep Track and Field State Notebook: Multi-sport spring athletes Tallier, Angell stay busy at Division 3 state for Gilman

Fittingly a busy spring sports season for Gracie Tallier and Bailey Angell will conclude Thursday with another jam-packed day.
The Gilman sophomore Tallier and freshman Angell have balanced competing in two sports this spring for the Pirates and will conclude their season on Thursday at the Division 3 state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Tallier will be in action in three events, running individually in the 100- and 200-meter dash races while also as a part of Gilman’s 1,600 relay team with Sophia Drier, Ava Gunderson, Abby Krug and Aubrey Syryczuk. The sophomore has made the most of her first spring sports season after a potential freshman campaign was ended before it could even begin last spring amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the season. Tallier is seeded 12th in both the 100 (13.06) and 200 (27.32) preliminaries and will look to secure a top-10 time to compete in the finals later that day.
Tallier has been on her game from the get go, setting four school records this spring with eye-popping performances in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump. When she hasn’t been on the track for the Pirates, she’s been on the diamond where she hit at the top half of the lineup for a Gilman softball team that went 13-9 and advanced to the Division 5 regional finals before falling to Thorp 4-1 last Wednesday.
The same for the freshman Angell who advanced to state in the shot put and discus with strong performances at last Thursday’s sectionals in Cameron. Angell is seeded ninth out of 17 throwers in the discus (105-feet, 9-inches) and 15th out of 19 shot putters (34-3.25).
The 1,600 relay team will be in action at the end of the day on Thursday and is seeded 15th out of 17 teams with a time of 4:19.11 that came after taking fourth at sectionals and is made up primarily of underclassmen with Drier being the lone senior of the group.
Zwiefelhofer first of the century
Bloomer senior Vaughn Zwiefelhofer has done something that hasn’t been accomplished within the Blackhawk program within the last 21 years.
Zwiefelhofer will be in action at Friday’s Division 2 meet in the pole vault after taking third at sectionals in Osceola with a height of 12-3. The senior is the first Bloomer pole vaulter in the 21st century to advance to state in the event.
Zwiefelhofer is seeded 13th for the competition and has gone as high as 12-6 in competition this year, a performance he put together in winning the Heart O’North Conference championship on June 8 in Hayward.
Versatile Nichols in 400 action
Stanley-Boyd junior Cooper Nichols has shown his versatility in a variety of sports this season for the Orioles.
The All-Cloverbelt Conference first team wide receiver selection last fall on the gridiron averaged more than five points per game in the winter for the boys basketball team before advancing to Division 2 sectionals in four events last week. Nichols qualified for sectionals in the 200, 400, pole vault and as a part of the 400 relay. At sectionals Nichols was sixth in the 200 finals, .09 seconds behind Elk Mound’s Korbin Verdon for fourth place.
At the Division 2 state championships on Friday, Nichols will compete in the 400 finals after advancing with a fourth-place finish at sectionals in 51.93. Nichols is seeded 14th for the race.